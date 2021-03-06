Community briefs

MILES HAVE MEANING FOR FAIRY GODMOTHER PROJECT

Fairy Godmother Project, a local nonprofit that supports families facing pediatric cancer, provides support throughout the families’ pediatric cancer experience.

The nonprofit will participate in Miles for Meaning on the Kilter app and requests the donation of your fitness miles.

During the month of March, event participants donate their miles to the nonprofit of their choice, and the nonprofit team with the most miles/points will win $25,000.

To participate, download the Kilter app and follow the directions to sign up. Go to Events and choose Miles for Meaning. In Teams, choose join, and type in Fairy Godmother Project, then click join.

PIGGY BANK CONTEST RETURNS

The Big Oink is back! The piggy bank design contest, sponsored by the Chancellor Lions Club and Carter Bank and Trust, is open to all children in kindergarten through 12th grades. It is intended to help students learn money management and to promote savings and creativity.

Students create their own piggy bank in any design or shape. Banks may be made of any material, including coffee cans, milk cartons, Lego, wood or paper, but they should not be larger than 12-by-12-by-12 inches.