Community briefs

Donations further the work of Joy Doll Hospital and its 14-year-old founder who solely prepares and restores 18” American Girl dolls for gifting through children’s homes and various youth crisis intervention organizations like Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center.

Need an American Girl doll repaired? Bring your doll to consult with the Doll Doctor at this event. Dolls can be checked into the doll hospital, and a time for pick-up will be arranged.

For more information about Joy Doll Hospital, visit joydollhospital.org.

FARMS HONORED FOR CONSERVATION PRACTICESNine Virginia farms have received special recognition as grand winners of the 2021 Clean Water Farm Awards for demonstrating exceptional commitment to practices that protect the soil and water.

In partnership with Virginia’s 47 soil and water conservation districts, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation sponsors the Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Awards each year. Individual soil and water conservation districts select local Clean Water Farm Award winners. Of those, up to 10 grand winners are selected.