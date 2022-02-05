Community briefs

RESTAURANT TO HOST FUNDRAISER
On Monday all Texas Roadhouse locations invite the public to a fundraiser to support the American Tinnitus Association. The restaurants will donate 100 percent of all profits on Monday to the organization.
In addition, through March 31, Texas Roadhouse will donate 10 percent from the online sales of all Texas Roadhouse /ATA co-branded gift cards to the American Tinnitus Association. The gift cards are available online at texasroadhouse.com.
DOLL HOSPITAL TO HOST VALENTINE EVENT TODAY
Get your doll ready for Valentine’s Day at Spotsylvania Towne Centre, today from 1 to 4 p.m.
Joy Doll Hospital will host its first Doll Valentine Fun event. For a donation of $25, select a hairstyle for your doll, make doll and me jewelry, receive a yummy surprise treat, and make a valentine for a child in crisis. Any age can attend; bring your doll.
Pre-register on the Joy Doll Hospital Facebook page or email info@joydollhospital.org. The $25 donation for the event may be made at paypal.me/joydollhospital.
Joy Doll Hospital is a non-profit organization that receives donations of 18” American Girl dolls in any condition; new, gently used or handmade 18” doll clothing; and American Girl doll shoes. Monetary donations are also appreciated to purchase needed supplies.
Donations further the work of Joy Doll Hospital and its 14-year-old founder who solely prepares and restores 18” American Girl dolls for gifting through children’s homes and various youth crisis intervention organizations like Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center.
Need an American Girl doll repaired? Bring your doll to consult with the Doll Doctor at this event. Dolls can be checked into the doll hospital, and a time for pick-up will be arranged.
For more information about Joy Doll Hospital, visit joydollhospital.org.
FARMS HONORED FOR CONSERVATION PRACTICESNine Virginia farms have received special recognition as grand winners of the 2021 Clean Water Farm Awards for demonstrating exceptional commitment to practices that protect the soil and water.
In partnership with Virginia’s 47 soil and water conservation districts, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation sponsors the Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Awards each year. Individual soil and water conservation districts select local Clean Water Farm Award winners. Of those, up to 10 grand winners are selected.
The winning farm owners or operators manage their operations with innovative technologies and best management practices that improve the quality of Virginia waters. Such efforts include planting cover crops, establishing rotational grazing and keeping livestock out of waterways through fencing.
Locally, the McDaniel family of Heavenly Acres Farm, nominated by the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, and Eddie and CJ Isbell of Keenbell Farm, nominated by the Hanover-Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District, were recognized.
For descriptions of each farm, visit dcr.virginia.gov/soil-and-water/cwfa-winners.
SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS
Fredericksburg Seniors will travel to MGM casino on Feb. 24. Board bus at 8:30 a.m. and return at 4:30 p.m. Bus departs from the Dorothy Hart Community Center. Price is $45. To join, contact Nancy at 540/845-8391.
The seniors will attend an afternoon performance of “Camelot” on April 27. To join, call Betty Lee at 540/786-2650 for more information.
The seniors will travel to the International Tattoo in Norfolk on May 1. Tickets are $129 each and include dinner. Call Nancy for more information at 540/845-8391.
The senior center at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., will be open on Wednesdays in February, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit in person or call 540/371-2429 during these hours.
All visitors are required to wear a mask while inside the community center.
SINGING GROUP SEEKS VOICES
The Rappahannock Choral Society will start rehearsals Feb. 28 at Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road. Interested singers and former members should arrive at 6:30 p.m. to register, pay dues and receive music.
For more information, visit rappahannock-choral-society.org.