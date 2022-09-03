Community briefs

SICKLE CELL GROUP TO HOST HYBRID WALK-A-THON

The Fredericksburg Area Sickle Cell Association will host a hybrid walk-a-thon Sept. 16–18 in honor of its 50th anniversary.

FASCA is a nonprofit, health-service organization that identifies community resources and develops a network of referral services to assist those living with sickle cell in their efforts to obtain quality medical services and assistance with their daily needs.

Participate in the virtual walk Sept. 16–18 or the in-person walk on Sept. 17 at the Spotsylvania YMCA. Walk from 1 to 3 miles; registration is $20.

Register for either walk at runsignup.com/fascavirtualwalkathon_signup. Donations may be made at fascaonline.com.

For additional information, email fasc3275@gmail.com; or call 540/371-2923.

REGISTER FOR PADDLE TRIPS

Registration for fall Dragon Run paddle trips is open. The trips are conducted by Friends of Dragon Run, weather permitting.

This year’s fall paddle season begins Oct. 20 and ends Nov. 1. Trips will be conducted every day, and each trip will accommodate eight guests.

Paddle trips begin at Big Island, a FODR property located in King and Queen County. Trips leave from and return to the same location where guests park their cars. This is a round trip paddle, and the upstream paddling may be strenuous at times. Individuals must be vaccinated to participate.

Dragon Run is a unique ecosystem that stretches 40 miles from Powcan to the Piankatank River. Most access points to Dragon Run are on private property, which has helped protect this pristine swamp and contributed to the unique habitat and abundance of wildlife. Friends of Dragon Run is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to preserving and protecting the entire Dragon Run wilderness area.

Paddle trips are a $50 donation at the time of registration. Guests are provided with a kayak, paddle and personal flotation device. Volunteers assist guests through beaver dams and along the course of the journey. A nature guide accompanies the guests to point out the natural beauty and answer questions.

Visit DragonRun.org for more information and to sign up.

GARDEN WEEK TO FOCUS ON KING GEORGE SITES

Historic Garden Week in Virginia is an annual Garden Club of Virginia event and fundraiser. Known as “America’s Largest Open House,” the event is the only statewide home and garden tour in the nation; 2023 marks the 90th anniversary of Historic Garden Week. Proceeds from the event are used for restoration and preservation of historic public gardens in the commonwealth and a student fellowship.

Rappahannock Valley Garden Club will host the tour in King George County on April 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Approximately 900 attendees will tour selected King George homes and gardens.

Area businesses have an opportunity to receive exposure by providing a sponsorship for the event or advertising in the regional tour brochure. To inquire about a sponsorship, contact Kelly Johnson at fitzkel.com.

HALFWAY TO ST. PATRICK’S DAY EVENT RETURNS

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the General T. F. Meagher Division, Ancient Order of Hibernians in America and Colonial Tavern will host the 12th annual Halfway to St. Patrick Day Celebration on Sept. 17, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Live music will be provided by DragonFyre and Sibling Rivalry, Irish dancers from the Muggivan School of Irish Dance will perform, Irish food specials will be half price, a limited number of commemorative mugs filled with an Irish beverage will be available for purchase, and the winner of the 14th annual Trip for Two to Ireland raffle will be drawn. The lucky winner will choose between the six-day trip or the alternate cash prize of $2,500. There’s no admission charge.

CHORUSES SEEK NEW MEMBERS

The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices; no audition is necessary. Rehearsals occur twice a month on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. The Voices performs at various venues around the area with music from the 1940s through the ’80s, doo wop to current hits and seasonal favorites. Contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com if you are interested in joining.

Rappahannock Choral Society has appointed Robert ‘Bob’ Burnett as its new conductor/artistic director for the upcoming 2022–23 season. Burnett has a master’s degree in conducting from Shenandoah University. He has worked with church and community choirs and been both a performer and a director in musical theater productions; more recently, he sang bass for the RCS during its spring 2022 season.

RCS is seeking singers for its fall 2022 season. Singers are needed for all parts; high school and up are welcome to audition. Rehearsals start Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road. Members will meet downstairs at 6:15 p.m. to pick up music folders. On Sept. 19, RCS will host an open house for anyone interested in auditioning and singing with them. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and rehearsal begins at 7 p.m. Auditions will be scheduled for a later time. For more information concerning RCS and the audition process, email thechoralsociety@gmail.com; or call 540/412-6152.

The Spotsylvanians Chorus is celebrating its 20th anniversary season. Events this fall include World Singing Day on Oct. 15 and Christmas concerts in early December. Rehearsals are Monday nights, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. More information is available at spotsylvanianschorus.org.

The Blue Ridge Chorale has begun its new season. Interested singers are welcome to join practices on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper. Register for the fall singing season until Sept. 12 at brcsings.com/registration; or register in person.

STAFFORD HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1972 TO HOLD REUNION

The Stafford High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th Class reunion at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Fredericksburg Country Club. Visit the Facebook page “Stafford High School—Class of 1972” for a registration form and more information.

Class members are asked to spread the word to fellow classmates.

Those interested in attending should send a check immediately for $100; make it out to Anthony Carmichael at 7936 Chancellor Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407.

SALEM RURITAN RAFFLE TICKETS AVAILABLE

The Salem Ruritan Club in Culpeper County is selling tickets for its annual fundraiser raffle. Ten $200 prizes and one grand prize of $10,000 will be awarded.

Tickets are $100 each and available by calling 540/738-2604. Ticket sales are limited to 300.

The raffle drawing will be held Monday.

Proceeds from the raffle are used to fund the many community projects of the Salem Ruritan Club, including annual scholarships to graduates from Culpeper County, Eastern View and Rappahannock County high schools.

STAFFORD HIGH ALUMNI PLAN MEGA REUNION

Organizers are planning the Stafford High School Mega Reunion for alumni from 1953–1975. The reunion will be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds on Sept. 25, noon to 4 p.m.

Registration is $50 per person. Lunch will be served, and a DJ will provide entertainment while alumni catch up with classmates.

To register or for more information, contact Gordon Clore at 540/846-1527; or gordonclore@gmail.com.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS

The seniors will attend “Ghost” on Oct. 5 and “Riverside Christmas Spectacular” on Nov. 30 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts.

A day trip to CharlesTown is Sept. 22; come to the center to sign up. The International Tattoo is April 23, and an overnight trip to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store; the phone number is 540/371-2429.