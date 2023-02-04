Series to be hosted by Tree Fredericksburg

Tree Fredericksburg will offer a series of programs, “In the Garden with Tree Fredericksburg,” throughout the year. The February program, “Bluebirds & Your Garden,” will be held at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., on Feb. 18, 10 to 11 a.m.

Anne Little, co-founder of the Virginia Bluebird Society, will present the program, which is free to the public and limited to 125 people. Sign up for the program at treefredericksburg.org by clicking on the icon on the main page.

Programs will be offered every third Saturday of the month by Tree Fredericksburg at the same location and time, including programs on pollinators, tree problems and diseases, native plants and more.

Big Oink contest returns

The Big Oink is back! The piggy bank design contest sponsored by The Chancellor Lions Club Charities and Carter Bank and Trust is open to children in kindergarten through 12th grade and is intended to help students learn money management and to promote savings and creativity. There is also an open adult division for adults to express their creativity, but the focus will remain on educating students.

Students create their own piggy bank in any design or shape. Banks may be made of any material including coffee cans, milk cartons, LEGO, wood or paper. Banks should be no larger than 12 by 12 by 12 inches.

The winning banks for each age group will receive $40. Second place will receive $30, and third place will receive $25. If winners open a savings account with Carter Bank and Trust within 30 days of winning, the Chancellor Lions Club will double the prize money.

Banks may be left at the mall information booth March 18–24 or brought to the Spotsylvania Towne Centre food court on March 25, 10 a.m. to noon. Banks must be picked up March 26, between 4 and 6 p.m.

Event flyers are available at the mall information booth or online at facebook.com/chancellorlions.

RCC helps switch careers to teaching

Rappahannock Community College will host an information session on how to turn an existing bachelor’s degree and job experience into a teaching career. Representatives from EducateVA, Virginia’s Community Colleges’ Career Switcher program, will provide details on the program.

The Career Switcher program is an 18-week pathway to teacher licensure. Classes are held online and on weekends, allowing participants to earn a teacher license while maintaining their current job and responsibilities. The curriculum pathway is approved by the Virginia Department of Education. Subject areas include all the sciences, English, math, foreign languages, health and physical education, technology, business and marketing at all grade levels.

Pre-requisites for applying include a bachelor’s degree with a minimum 2.5 GPA, at least three years of full-time work experience, and PRAXIS subject and VCLA Reading/Writing assessments.

The information session will be held Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. in the lecture hall on both the Glenns and Warsaw campuses of RCC. Participants are asked to register in advance at tinyurl.com/careerswitcherinfo.

For more information contact Holly Dixson at 804/758-6770; or email hdixson@rappahannock.edu.

Historic Garden Week tickets available

“King George Unveiled: History, Horticulture and Homes” will celebrate the 90th anniversary of Historic Garden Week in Virginia. Tickets, $40 plus a processing fee, go on sale Monday at vagardenweek.org.

The tour will feature four beautiful King George County properties and tours of Cedell Brooks Jr. Park native plant demonstration garden, led by Extension Master Gardeners. The park will host plant sales by James Madison Garden Club and King George Garden Club, demonstrations by Gateway Beekeepers, Central Rappahannock Extension Master Gardeners, floral demonstrations by The Rappahannock Valley Garden Club, a “tulip-picking garden” with more than 10,000 tulips, food trucks and more.

New troopers join VSP ranks

The commonwealth has graduated its 137th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 31 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in North Chesterfield County.

The new troopers received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations.

Upon graduation, the new troopers reported to their individual duty assignments across Virginia. For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a field training officer learning their new patrol area.

Locally, Carson Alexander Jeffris of Fairfax and Ronald Blake Murphy of Culpeper County have been assigned to Orange County; Caroline VanOsten Lehman of Natural Bridge has been assigned to Louisa County; and Gilson Alexander Maza Jaramillo of Newark, New Jersey, has been assigned to Westmoreland County.

Police department passes accreditation review

As part of the Fredericksburg Police Department’s commitment to providing high-quality service to the City of Fredericksburg, the department passed a rigorous accreditation review in December. During the review, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, which sets the gold standard and best practices in public safety, assigned a compliance service member to review 25% of the police department’s 461 standards. During the review, the service member determines compliance with CALEA national standards. The Fredericksburg Police Department strives for Advanced Accreditation through CALEA, which includes complying with 461 CALEA standards, instead of Tier 1 Accreditation, which only requires complying with 183 standards.

Some of the standards reviewed include biased-based policing, use of force, supervisor accountability, the complaint process, organizational planning, records maintenance, equal opportunity employment plan, training, performance evaluation system and employee wellness.

The Fredericksburg Police Department has begun its fourth and final year of the accreditation process. Upon passing this next hurdle, which includes a review of all 461 standards, the Fredericksburg Police Department will receive its Advanced Accreditation in November.

Groups seek singers

The Blue Ridge Chorale meets on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church (sanctuary), 318 S. West St., Culpeper. Registration begins at 6 p.m.

Sign up in person until Feb. 13. Register online at brcsings.com.

The chorale’s spring concert will be the weekend of May 6 and 7.

The Rappahannock Choral Society has begun rehearsals for its spring concert and is looking for singers for all parts. Rehearsals are held at Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road.

Visit rappahannock-choral-society.org; email thechoralsociety@gmail.com; or call 540/412-6152.

The Spotsylvanians, a non-auditioned community chorus, is seeking new singers to join in celebrating its 20th anniversary season.

Open rehearsal is Monday at 7 p.m. at the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania Courthouse.

The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices. No audition is necessary. Rehearsals occur twice a month on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. The Voices perform at various venues around the area with music from doo wop to current hits and seasonal favorites.

Contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com.

Bridge tournament returns

After a 3-year hiatus, the Fredericksburg St. Patrick’s Day Sectional Bridge Tournament, sponsored by the Richmond Bridge Association and the Rappahannock Area Bridge Club, is scheduled for March 10–12 at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 20 Sanford Drive.

Updates will be available at richmondbridge.net and rappafriendlybridge.com.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “Ragtime, The Musical” on April 19 and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on June 28 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

A trip to MGM National Harbor is Feb. 23, and a trip to CharlesTown Casino is March 21. The International Tattoo is April 23; and an overnight trip to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.