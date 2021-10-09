Community briefs

DONATE DOLLS FOR CHILDREN IN CRISIS

Joy Doll Hospital and The Rocking Horse Gallery will showcase the famous scarecrow from Oz as part of a display for the FXBG Scarecrow Fest today, noon to 4 p.m., at 803 Caroline St. View this private collection of original Broadway pieces and even pose with Fiyero from the musical “Wicked.”

The Wizard of Oz window display was created by the doll doctor as part of Joy Doll Hospital’s message of brokenness to joy. The doll hospital is partnering with The Rocking Horse Gallery to help children in crisis by gifting Joy Dolls to children’s homes and youth crisis intervention organizations like Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center.

Joy Doll Hospital welcomes donations of 18-inch American Girl dolls in any condition; new, gently used or handmade 18-inch doll clothing; and American Girl doll shoes. Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated to purchase needed supplies. These donations will be used to further the work of Joy Doll Hospital and its 14-year-old founder and resident doll doctor. As the youngest member of the international Doll Doctors’ Association, she solely prepares and restores 18-inch American Girl dolls for gifting. All donations are tax deductible.