Community briefs

DONATE DOLLS FOR CHILDREN IN CRISIS
Joy Doll Hospital and The Rocking Horse Gallery will showcase the famous scarecrow from Oz as part of a display for the FXBG Scarecrow Fest today, noon to 4 p.m., at 803 Caroline St. View this private collection of original Broadway pieces and even pose with Fiyero from the musical “Wicked.”
The Wizard of Oz window display was created by the doll doctor as part of Joy Doll Hospital’s message of brokenness to joy. The doll hospital is partnering with The Rocking Horse Gallery to help children in crisis by gifting Joy Dolls to children’s homes and youth crisis intervention organizations like Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center.
Joy Doll Hospital welcomes donations of 18-inch American Girl dolls in any condition; new, gently used or handmade 18-inch doll clothing; and American Girl doll shoes. Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated to purchase needed supplies. These donations will be used to further the work of Joy Doll Hospital and its 14-year-old founder and resident doll doctor. As the youngest member of the international Doll Doctors’ Association, she solely prepares and restores 18-inch American Girl dolls for gifting. All donations are tax deductible.
Families who need an American Girl doll repaired may bring dolls to consult with the Doll Doctor. Dolls can be checked into the doll hospital, and a time for pick-up will be arranged. Proceeds from personal doll repairs will benefit the Joy Dolls.
The goal is to gather, restore and gift 50 dolls by Christmas. For more information, visit joydollhospital.org.
TREE FREDERICKSBURG HOLDS FALL SALE
Tree Fredericksburg is selling 1-gallon native trees and shrubs for $5 each. The regular cost of the trees and shrubs is $9, but the lower cost of $5 is being subsidized by grants from Friends of the Rappahannock, We Plant Trees, Virginia Department of Forestry and Transurban.
There is no limit on purchases while supplies last. Pickup of the trees and shrubs must be done on Saturday, Nov. 13, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at FredNats Stadium. You may send a representative to pick up your order if you are not available.
Trees for sale include bald cypress, black cherry, dogwood, fringe tree, Kentucky yellowwood, sweet bay magnolia, red maple, Shumard oak, swamp white oak, white oak, paw paw, persimmon, redbud, river birch, serviceberry and witch hazel.
Shrubs for sale include bayberry, beautyberry, blueberry, elderberry, red osier dogwood, arrowwood viburnum and winterberry.
To order or find out more information about each species, visit treefredericksburg.org and click on Tree Sale.
SENIORS PLAN OUTING
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens group will see a matinee of “Meet Me in St. Louis” on Wednesday, Dec. 15. For more information or to join them, call Betty at 540/786-2650.
The travel/membership office is currently open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
VOLUNTEER WITH TAX PROGRAM
Rappahannock United Way is looking for volunteers to help with its tax preparation program.
Greeters are responsible for welcoming tax payers, verifying they have proper documentation, and that they meet the criteria for the Tax Program.
Tax Preparers conduct client interviews, help clients complete accurate tax returns and distribute client surveys. Preparers must be comfortable speaking with people, reviewing tax documents for information and using a computer based tax software to help clients complete tax returns.
To volunteer as a greeter or tax preparer, register at ruw.givepulse.com/event/253226-Interested-Tax-Volunteers.
CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad’s Support Team and the Ladies’ Auxiliary of Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department will hold a vendor show in front of the fire department on Oct. 23 as part of the community’s fall festival. The Support Group and Ladies’ Auxiliary will also sell baked goods, hot dogs and other refreshments.
Vendors pay $25 for a table and can keep all profits from sales of their crafts. For more information, contact Samantha Straughan at 540/907-5144 or Amanda Sauliner at 804/761-6653. This is a rain or shine event. Deadline to get a table is Saturday.
The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair is accepting applications for its annual craft show to be held Nov. 6, rain or shine, at the fair grounds.
Contact Myrna Heflin at 540/373-1294 for more information, or visit fredericksburgfair.org.
FOP 15 Auxiliary will host a fall vendor and craft fair Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge at 3700 Fallwood Lane, Fredericksburg, in the Troon subdivision off Mine Road.
Indoor spaces are $35, including an 8-foot table, outside space is $20 without a table. Part of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. For sign-up information, email Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com.