Conservation Award nominee to speak at Master Gardener

Marilynn Mendell will speak on mushroom foraging at the Master Gardener meeting on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Branch Library theater room, 1201 Caroline St.

Mendell, a recent nominee for the Washington-Lewis Chapter, NSDAR Conservation Award, has a special interest in fungi and is also an avid conservationist. More than 50 years experience qualifies her as an authority and one to emulate in her lifestyle and commitment to conservation.

She is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University and an artist as well. She will have some of her botanical and wildlife drawings at the meeting for display and purchase. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Photography contest highlights farming

Your farm photography can help paint a picture of the state’s largest private industry ahead of Virginia Agriculture Week, June 11–17.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services observes the week annually to recognize, celebrate and thank the commonwealth’s agricultural community. Photographers are invited to share their best farm images with the public through VDACS’ Virginia Agriculture Photo Contest, open through May 31.

Photographers can submit entries in the following categories:

Farm Tractors and Equipment—Any tools used in agriculture, from tractors to milking equipment, crab baskets to shovels.

Fresh Catch—Seafood and aquaculture, watermen and scenes on the water.

Faces of Agriculture—Whether human or animal, even a vegetable that looks like a face.

Farmers Markets/Farm Shops—Entries featuring Virginia farmers markets, U-pick farms, farm stands, stores and tasting rooms.

Fields—Fields of colorful crops, to fields of herds or flocks.

Submit photos to webmaster.vdacs@vdacs.virginia.gov by 11:59 p.m. on May 31. Winners will receive a Virginia’s Finest gift basket, valued up to $200, and will be featured in the Virginia Agriculture magazine. Visit vdacs.virginia.gov/pdf/ag-week-photo-contest-rules.pdf for rules and contest details.

Taxpayer Assistance Center opens

The Taxpayer Assistance Center is now open at 1320 Central Park Blvd. in Fredericksburg.

To schedule an appointment at the Fredericksburg TAC, call 844/545-5640. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To view services provided at this office and get directions, visit irs.gov.

Iris show calls for entries

The Fredericksburg Area Iris Society will hold its annual judged iris show on Saturday at the Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road. Anyone who grows named irises or seedlings is welcome to exhibit. Floral arrangement entries will also be accepted. Contact the Iris Society for descriptions of the design classes.

Entries are accepted between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The show is free and open to the public from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Orders will be accepted for some of the varieties on display for delivery at digging time in July and August.

For more information, call 540/582-5799 or 540/846-0713 or email fburg.area.iris.society@gmail.com.

Riders to raise funds for men’s health

Motorcycle riders in Fredericksburg will take part in the world’s largest and most stylish charitable motorcycle event, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, on May 21.

Hundreds of thousands of dapper gentlefolk will ride stunning motorcycles on the same day around the world for men’s health.

The goal of this year’s event is to raise awareness and $6 million for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health on behalf of charity partner Movember.

More information and registration is available at gentlemansride.com/rides/united+states/fredericksburg.

Tip-A-Cop for Special Olympics

Texas Roadhouse restaurants will team up with local police to raise money for Special Olympics Virginia.

Texas Roadhouse, 3940 Plank Rd. Ste. A, will host the Tip-a-Cop fundraiser on Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m. Local police officers will help serve guests and collect donations.

Host families needed for exchange students

World Heritage International Student Exchange has students from more than 30 countries and a variety of interests looking for host families while they attend high school in the U.S.

Students have their own spending money and health insurance. Host families would need to provide three meals a day and a comfortable bed.

For more information, contact Area Coordinator Mary Garber at 540/480-0444; online at whhosts.com; or email mary@world-heritage.org.

Fundraiser benefits 9/11 trail

On May 28, the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance will hold a very special event at the Dominion Raceway in Thornburg. The Let’s Roll 12 Hour Endurance Event will be the first non-motorized event held on the racetrack.

Walkers, runners and cyclists can complete as many laps as they wish around the 2-mile road course. Register in advance for $30 or $50 on the day of the event.

All money raised by this event will be used to further develop the trail and raise awareness of its mission to “Never Forget” our fallen heroes from that day.

Guest speakers include Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris and three firefighters who survived the Ground Zero attacks. Acoustic Onion will perform. A free lunch will be offered, and several sponsors will be set up around pit row.

The event runs from 7a.m. to 7 p.m. Register, donate or volunteer at 911trail.org.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on June 28 and “42nd Street” on Aug. 16 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

Overnight trips to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25, Sight and Sound Theater is Oct. 2–4, and Gaslight and Gingerbread Dash is Dec. 11–13.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.