Community briefs

ELKS TO HOST SOCCER SHOOT

The 20th annual Fredericksburg Elks Lodge Soccer Shoot will be held at Fredericksburg Fieldhouse, 3411 Shannon Park Drive, Nov. 7, 2–4 p.m. Registration begins at 1:45 p.m. Arrive any time between 2 and 3:45 p.m. to participate.

The Elks soccer shoot is free to all participants. The contest consists of penalty-type kicks into the goal for score.

Prizes will be awarded in each age group and division, boys and girls, U-8, U-10, U-12 and U-14. Age is determined as of Aug. 1.

Forms will be available at the registration desk. Parental consent and release is required. For more information, call Ron Hicks at 540/847-3697.

REGISTER FOR VETERANS DAY 5K AND FUN RUN

King George High School’s DECA chapter will hold its annual Veterans Day 5K and 1-mile fun run on Nov. 11 at the high school stadium. Registration is open to all ages.

On-site registration and check-in for the 5K begin at 8:30 a.m., for a $20 donation and run start at 9 a.m. Check-in for the 1-mile fun run begins at 8:45 a.m., for a $10 donation and run start at 9:15 a.m.

Proceeds from this Veterans Day event go to the Some Gave All Foundation.