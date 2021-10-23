Community briefs

ELKS TO HOST SOCCER SHOOT
The 20th annual Fredericksburg Elks Lodge Soccer Shoot will be held at Fredericksburg Fieldhouse, 3411 Shannon Park Drive, Nov. 7, 2–4 p.m. Registration begins at 1:45 p.m. Arrive any time between 2 and 3:45 p.m. to participate.
The Elks soccer shoot is free to all participants. The contest consists of penalty-type kicks into the goal for score.
Prizes will be awarded in each age group and division, boys and girls, U-8, U-10, U-12 and U-14. Age is determined as of Aug. 1.
Forms will be available at the registration desk. Parental consent and release is required. For more information, call Ron Hicks at 540/847-3697.
REGISTER FOR VETERANS DAY 5K AND FUN RUN
King George High School’s DECA chapter will hold its annual Veterans Day 5K and 1-mile fun run on Nov. 11 at the high school stadium. Registration is open to all ages.
On-site registration and check-in for the 5K begin at 8:30 a.m., for a $20 donation and run start at 9 a.m. Check-in for the 1-mile fun run begins at 8:45 a.m., for a $10 donation and run start at 9:15 a.m.
Proceeds from this Veterans Day event go to the Some Gave All Foundation.
Online registration is available at runsignup.com/Race/VA/KingGeorge/VeteransDay5KMileFunRun. More information and registration is also available at kgdeca.org under the Get Involved tab, by emailing kgdeca@gmail.com or by calling Dee Strauss at 540/775-3535, ext 1225.
All run donations will be collected at the on-site registration table. Checks should be made out to “King George High School” with “KG DECA 5K” in the memo. Cash is also welcome; please have correct change. Donations of bottled water or snacks are always appreciated.
SENIORS PLAN LOCAL OUTING
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens group will see a matinee of “Meet Me in St. Louis” on Wednesday, Dec. 15. For more information or to join them, call Betty at 540/786-2650.
The travel/membership office is currently open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be closed Nov. 2 and 23.
CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair is accepting applications for its annual craft show to be held Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, at the fair grounds.
Contact Myrna Heflin at 540/373-1294 for more information, or visit fredericksburgfair.org.
FOP 15 Auxiliary will host a fall vendor and craft fair Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge at 3700 Fallwood Lane, Fredericksburg, in the Troon subdivision off Mine Road.
Indoor spaces are $35, including an 8-foot table, outside space is $20 without a table. Part of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. For sign-up information, email Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com.