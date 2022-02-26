Community briefs

STATE LIBRARY OFFERS FREE TUTORING

Before his passing, Robert Slavin, a renowned education researcher at Johns Hopkins University, argued that tutoring would be an effective strategy to help students catch up with grade-level expectations due to COVID-19 closures. However, private tutoring can be difficult to obtain and expensive for most families. This isn’t the case for residents of Virginia thanks to funding provided by the Virginia Library.

All Virginia students have access to Brainfuse HelpNow, a free online tutoring service. This service, funded by the Virginia State Public Library, is available through all Virginia libraries and can be accessed at home.brainfuse.com/virginia/.

Among other tools, all Virginia library cardholders have free access to live expert tutors in many subjects every day from 2–11 p.m.; practice tests, flashcards and other study tools; and professional feedback on all types of writing.

GARDENERS PREPARE TO HOST SYMPOSIUM

Master Gardeners of the Central Rappahannock Area will host its annual garden symposium April 2 at Gari Melchers Home and Studio. At “Made for the Shade” a lively cast of three well-known speakers will provide the best information on how to garden in shady locations.

Pricing, speaker information and details are on the registration form. Visit the events tab at mgacra.org/2022-symposium.html to register online or by mail.

NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR WALL OF HONOR

The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2022. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.

Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.

The Wall of Honor Application is available on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.

Deadline for submission is May 15.

WORKSHOPS WILL TEACH FINANCIAL LIFE SKILLS

Rappahannock United Way will host a series of free virtual workshops for rising high school juniors, seniors and recent graduates. “Prosper Students” will offer sessions March 28–April 1, 7–8 p.m. Topics include job interview basics, budgeting, credit essentials, saving, buying a vehicle and renting an apartment.

For more information or to register, visit rappahannockunitedway.org.

AUXILIARY TO HOST EVENT FOR BRIDES

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary will host Brides on a Budget on March 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 3700 Fallwood Lane in Spotsylvania County.

The event will be a venue for newlyweds to sell their gently used wedding items and for brides to purchase wedding items at a budget friendly price. The event will also include budget friendly vendors.

Rent an 8-foot table for $25. Entrance to shop is free. For more information, email FOPlodge15auxiliary@gmail.com.

BLUE STAR MOTHERS TO HOST GALA

The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg will hold its annual “An Evening with the Stars” gala on March 12 at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 20 Sanford Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. The fundraiser will support service members, veterans and their families.

An entertaining event is planned, including door prizes, silent auction, three-course dinner, and entertainment provided by hometown veteran Sean DJ Stepchild Brown, an associate director of philanthropy and a graduate of Southeastern Guide Dogs of Palmetto, Fla., who will also serve as keynote speaker.

Tickets for the semi-formal event may be purchased for $65 on Eventbrite; search Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg. For more information, contact Normine Allen–Brown at NormineAllenbrown@msn.com.

GRANT PROVIDES FREE RILL CLASSES

The Rappahannock Community College Educational Foundation, a nonprofit that supports RCC’s students and programs, recently received a $6,000 grant from Richmond County to support free Rappahannock Institute for Lifelong Learning classes for Richmond County residents. The grant comes from the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.

RILL, a program of the RCC Educational Foundation, provides educational opportunities and enrichment for adults of any age. Serving primarily senior citizens, the non-credit program provides a stimulating learning environment where seniors can share interests and experience, maintain social connections, and continue to thrive in their later years. Classes are held in-person at the RCC campuses and at other community sites. A number of classes offer a virtual attendance option.

The spring/summer schedule is now available with classes ranging from discussing great literature to taking better photos, exploring local history to learning how to play Pickleball, writing to enhancing computer skills and more. RILL offers something for everyone.

Students can register online at rappahannock.edu/foundation/lifelong-learning; by emailing bjenkins@rappahannock.edu; or calling 804/333-6707.

PIGGY BANK CONTEST RETURNS

The Big Oink is back! The piggy bank design contest, sponsored by the Chancellor Lions Club Charities and Carter Bank and Trust, is open to children in kindergarten through 12th grades. It is intended to help students learn money management and to promote savings and creativity. This year there is also an open adult division for adults to express their creativity, though the focus will remain on educating students.

Students create their own piggy bank in any design or shape. Banks may be made of any material, but they should not be larger than 12-by-12-by-12 inches.

Banks may be left at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre information booth through April 1–8 or brought to the food court on April 9 between 10 a.m. and noon.

The winning banks for each age group will get $40. Second place will receive $30, and third place will receive $25. If winners open a savings account with Carter Bank and Trust within 30 days of winning, the Chancellor Lions Club will double the prize money.

All banks must be picked up April 10, 4–6 p.m.

Event fliers are available at the mall information booth or at facebook.com/chancellorlions.

SINGING GROUP SEEKS VOICES

The Rappahannock Choral Society will start rehearsals Monday at the Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road. Interested singers and former members should plan to arrive at 6:30 p.m. to register, pay dues and receive music.

For more information, visit rappahannock-choral-society.org.