Community briefs

RURITAN CLUB AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS
Chancellor Ruritan Club has awarded four $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors and college underclassmen in Spotsylvania County to help them reach their goals through higher education. The scholarships were awarded to students who demonstrated expertise in their field of study, service to their communities and superior academic achievement.
The Outstanding FBLA Student Scholarship was awarded to Sean Miller from Riverbend High School who will attend The College of William & Mary.
The Outstanding Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center Student Scholarship was awarded to veterinary science student Madeline Carhuancho from Chancellor High School who will attend Germanna Community College.
The Outstanding 4-H Student Scholarship was awarded to Allison Williams from Riverbend High School who will attend Germanna Community College.
A postgraduate scholarship was awarded to rising sophomore Delaney Spiker, an education major at Randolph–Macon College.
DONATE HYGIENE PRODUCTS
Her Drive is a nonprofit organization that collects menstrual and hygiene products and donates them to people in need. The group is hosting a collection drive through July 17.
Menstrual care and hygiene products, as well as new and gently used bras, may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on July 2 at Loriella Park, July 3 and 17 at Fredericksburg Farmers Market, and July 16 at Old Mill Park.
For more information, visit herdrive.org.
FALL FESTIVAL DATE IS SET
The 62nd King George Fall Festival is set for Oct. 9. This year’s theme is King George Coming Together! Organizers are looking forward to a great event full of vendors and crafters, food trucks and parade entrants, car show and pageant participants, runners and entertainers.
If you would like to be part of this event in any of these areas, please visit kgfallfestival.com for details and to fill out registration forms.
Contact Dee Strauss at kghsteacher@gmail.com; or Lori Deem at g.lori.deem@gmail.com with questions.
DISPOSE OF UNWANTED PESTICIDES
Virginia Cooperative Extension will hold a pesticide collection program Aug. 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Greenline Service Corporation, 11417 Tidewater Trail. The event is open to the public, and there is no charge for the collection.
Acceptable items include agricultural pesticides, commercial pesticides, homeowner pesticides, Weed and Feed, and pesticide dilutions.
Completion of a preregistration form detailing pesticides for collection is requested from all participants. The form and additional information is available at vdacs.virginia.gov/pesticide-collection.shtml.
LEARN TO SWIM
Tsunami swimming is offering swim lessons at Ferry Farm Pool. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday; Friday will be used to make up for bad weather.
Session two will be held July 5–8 and July 12–16; session three will be held July 19–22 and July 26–29.
Step 1 and 2 will be held 11–11:30 a.m.; Step 3 and 4 will be held 11:30 a.m. to noon.
The cost is $80 per person; checks should be made payable to Tsunami Swimming. Register online at tsunamiswimming.org; or in person at Ferry Farm Pool, behind Ferry Farm Elementary School, 4:30–7:30 p.m.
Pool memberships are not required to attend swim lessons, but memberships are still available and open to anyone. For more information on pool memberships, call Scott Montrief at 540/372-4039.
For more information on swim lessons, visit tsunamiswimming.org; or call Peter Maloney at 540/371-4369.
TAKE HOME CAMP IN A BAG
The Fredericksburg Area Museum’s popular take-home summer camp, History in A Bag: Batter Up! includes fun crafts, STEM projects and games inspired by Fredericksburg’s exciting baseball history. These activities are designed to keep kids entering first through sixth grades and their families entertained for an entire weekend.
The FAM is reserving take-home camp bags until June 30. Each kit includes a booklet and all the supplies needed to complete the provided activities. It is recommended to purchase one bag per child. Batter Up bags are $10 for FAM members and $15 for non-members. Visit fredericksburg-area-museum.square.site/shop/4 to reserve a take-home bag.
History bags pick-up is July 14, 9 a.m. to noon and 2–7 p.m., at the museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Contact Theresa Cramer at tcramer@famcc.org to schedule a different pickup date.
History in a Bag: Batter Up! is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Fredericksburg.
For more information on these programs or to join the museum, visit famcc.org.
CRAFTERS NEEDED
The 12th annual Patawomeck Indian Tribal Craft Show will be held Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 638 Kings Highway. Crafters are needed for the outdoor event. All crafts must be handmade.
Crafters supply their own pop up; no pop up larger than 12x12 will be allowed. Bring your own table for $25, or two for $40. A table will be provided for $35, or two for $60. An electrical outlet is $5.
For more information, contact Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501; or cowboy_john1@msn.com. Applications are available online at patawomeckindiantribeofvirginia.org.
EGG COUNCIL SPONSORS CONTEST
The Virginia Egg Council is sponsoring a recipe contest using eggs. This year’s theme is “My Mom’s Best Recipe.”
The contest will be held at the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds on Aug. 7. For further information and contest rules, visit fredericksburgfair.org; or contact Teresa Bullock at 540/850-5550.
ENTER FAIR PAGEANT
The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair is seeking contestants for the Miss Fredericksburg Fair contest to be held July 31 at the fairgrounds. Deadline for entry is July 11.
A princess program will be held in conjunction with the fair contest. For more information contact Heather Ablondi at missfredericksburgfairpageant@gmail.com; or visit fredericksburgfair.org/fredericksburg-fair-pageant.