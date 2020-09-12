Community briefs

UNITED WAY OFFERS HOUSING ASSISTANCE
Renters and homeowners who have been directly affected by COVID-19 and need help paying rent or a mortgage can contact Rappahannock United Way.
Financial assistance is available for housing to those who qualify. For more information about eligibility, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/rmrp; or phone 540/373-0041x0, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Eligibility criteria and application instructions are available at rappahannockunitedway.org/get-help/individual/housingassistance.
HIBERNIANS TO HOST ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC
Fredericksburg’s General Thomas F. Meagher Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians will host its seventh annual Shamrock Charity Golf Classic at Meadows Farms Golf Course on Sept. 28.
It’ll be a lucky day, starting with coffee and doughnuts and following play, a catered steak lunch. The tournament will follow a captain’s choice format with shotgun start at 9 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for best teams. Mulligans and red tees will be available along with numerous raffle prizes. Proceeds from this tournament will be donated to local charities.
The cost to play is $80 per player or $300 for a registered foursome. To register contact Dave McLaughlin at dave.mcl@verizon.net or 703/915-3735.
DINE OUT FOR CHARITY
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 has been chosen as the Charity of the Month for the month of September at Sedona Taphouse, 591 William St. Every Monday during September, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., order the flank steak, chicken or salmon meal and a drink (non-alcohol counts) and the chapter receives $1 per meal.
Proceeds will benefit the chapter’s care packaging program. Our deployed service members look forward to receiving a packed-to-the-top care package and a reminder that we are thinking of them. Help Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg to remind them that Fredericksburg cares and appreciates their service.
For a limited time, this offer will be good for dine-in or to-go orders. Call 540/940-2294 to place your order.
OPTIMIST CLUB TO HOST VIRTUAL 5K
The Optimist Club of Fredericksburg will hold a virtual 5K run, Optimist Promise Yourself Run, Sept. 19–26 as a fundraiser to support its scholarships, essay contest and other community activities.
Registration has opened at runsignup.com/Race/VA/Fredericksburg/OptimistClubRace. For information on sponsorship, contact Donna Aker at 540/455-9141 or donna_aker@hotmail.com.
To learn more about Optimist International, call 314/371-6000 or visit optimist.org.
RAAI FALL PLANT SALE RETURNS
Rappahannock Adult Activities offers vegetables, flowers, succulents and pumpkins through its fall plant sale. This fundraiser helps adults with disability thrive in our community.
A full list of available plants and order form are available at rappahannockareacsb.org. Choose your plants and email the form to raaihort@rappahannockareacsb.org.
Curbside pickup will be available at 750 Kings Highway in Stafford County, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. On-site patio shopping will be available by appointment only. Call 540/226-2949 to schedule an appointment
CRAFTERS AND VENDORS NEEDED
The 11th annual Patawomeck craft show is looking for crafters. All items must be handmade. The outdoor show will be held at the Patawomeck Tribal Center, 638 Kings Highway, on Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID-19 practices, sanitizing, masks and social distancing will be in place. Contact Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501or cowboy_john1@msn.com for an application.
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show to be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will be held rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free for the general public. Contact Myrna Heflin at 540/373-1294; or fredfair123@gmail.com to apply or for more information.
The FOP Auxiliary will host a fall vendor and craft fair on Nov. 8 at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Lane. Inside tables are available for $35 for an 8-foot table; outside space is $20. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. Email the Auxiliary at Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com for more information.
FREDERICKSBURG SENIOR CENTER CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., is currently closed. For further information, contact president Sue Eley at 540/681-1468; or eleysue350@gmail.com.
