Community briefs

Registration forms are available at the information booth in the mall, and online at Facebook.com/chancellorlions.

The entry fee is $5. You may enter as many times as you would like. Please have the exact amount as no change will be available.

Participants will be able to drop off bras, registration forms and fees at the Lions table at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre on Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or they may be taken to the information booth in the mall from Sept. 1–10.

For additional information, call Walter Pennino at 540/786-2867.

LEARN TO SWIM

Tsunami swimming is offering swim lessons at Ferry Farm Pool. Session two will be held Monday through Thursday and July 12–16.

The cost is $80 per person; checks should be made payable to Tsunami Swimming. Register online at tsunamiswimming.org; or in person at Ferry Farm Pool, behind Ferry Farm Elementary School, 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Pool memberships are not required to attend swim lessons, but memberships are still available and open to anyone. For more information on pool memberships, call Scott Montrief at 540/372-4039.