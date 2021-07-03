Community briefs

REGISTER FOR MASTER GARDENERS FALL CLASS
The fall 2021 extension master gardener course will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning Sept. 14, for 10 weeks.
Classes will be held 9 a.m. to noon at the Stafford County Virginia Cooperative Extension Office in the Rowser Building, 1739 Jefferson Davis Highway. The class is open to the public. Applications will be accepted until July 15 or until the class is full.
The course is a 50-hour requisite training for Volunteer Extension Master Gardener designation and involves intensive instruction in proper horticulture practices.
The cost of the course is $250 and includes the manual. In addition, there is a 50 hours first-year volunteer commitment and 20 annual hours thereafter. A background check is required.
For more information, or to receive a registration packet, call the Stafford County Extension Office at 540/658-8000, ext. 1056; or email Lisa Ellis at lisae22@vt.edu.
Persons with a disability who desire assistance or accommodation should notify the Stafford Extension Office at 540/658-8000/TDD, to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event. TDD number is 800/828-1120.
CHARITY NIGHT TO BENEFIT BLUE STAR MOTHERS
Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 is the July Dine Out for Charity recipient at Sedona Taphouse, 591 William St.
Every Monday during July, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., order an 8-ounce Black Angus flat iron steak or chicken meal for $8 or grilled salmon for $10 with a beverage, and Sedona will donate $1 for each meal sold to the Blue Star Mothers. The funds raised will help support the mothers’ care package project, sending care packages to deployed service members. Dine-in only, make a reservation to avoid long waiting periods.
DONATE SCHOOL SUPPLIES TO FOSTER KIDS
Embrace Treatment Foster Care is collecting school supplies for children in foster care. Beginning Wednesday, donations may be dropped off at Books-A-Million, 137 Spotsylvania Mall Drive, Unit 5800.
Supplies needed include backpacks, lined paper, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards, printer paper, pencil case, blue or black pens, No. 2 pencils, mechanical pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, colored pencils, crayons, markers, highlighters, tape, glue sticks, scissors, calculator, rulers, protractors, binders, pocket folders, tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, USB flash drives, wireless mouse, mousepads and headphones.
Supplies will be collected until July 18. For more information, contact Gretchen Rusden at 540/613-5120; or gretchen.rusden@embracetfc.com.
RAIN BARREL WORKSHOPS SET
Residents of Caroline and Hanover counties are eligible to participate in make-and-take rain barrel workshops sponsored by the Hanover–Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District.
Rain barrels capture runoff from your roof. A single 1-inch rainstorm falling on a 1,000 square-foot roof results in more than 600 gallons of runoff. That water can be used to water plants, wash cars or bathe pets. Rain barrels also reduce erosion and flooding, protecting the ecosystem of local streams and waterways, including the Chesapeake Bay.
Workshops will be offered Saturday and Aug. 14, 10 a.m., at Poor Farm Park, 13400 Liberty School Road, Ashland; and July 24, 10 a.m., at Caroline Recreation Park, 19127 County Park Drive, Milford.
All materials will be provided by H–C SWCD for $25. To register or for more information, contact Karen Fetty at kifetty@hanovercounty.gov; or 804/537-3025.
DESIGN ‘BRAS FOR THE CAUSE’
The Chancellor Lions Club Charities will sponsor its seventh annual bra designing contest to help raise awareness about breast cancer. All entry fees for “Bras for the Cause” will be donated to Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. The bras will be on display at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre for the months of September and October. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Winning bras will be posted by Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. The bras will be judged for Breast in Show, Most Original and Most Creative.
Registration forms are available at the information booth in the mall, and online at Facebook.com/chancellorlions.
The entry fee is $5. You may enter as many times as you would like. Please have the exact amount as no change will be available.
Participants will be able to drop off bras, registration forms and fees at the Lions table at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre on Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or they may be taken to the information booth in the mall from Sept. 1–10.
For additional information, call Walter Pennino at 540/786-2867.
LEARN TO SWIM
Tsunami swimming is offering swim lessons at Ferry Farm Pool. Session two will be held Monday through Thursday and July 12–16.
The cost is $80 per person; checks should be made payable to Tsunami Swimming. Register online at tsunamiswimming.org; or in person at Ferry Farm Pool, behind Ferry Farm Elementary School, 4:30–7:30 p.m.
Pool memberships are not required to attend swim lessons, but memberships are still available and open to anyone. For more information on pool memberships, call Scott Montrief at 540/372-4039.
For more information on swim lessons, visit tsunamiswimming.org; or call Peter Maloney at 540/371-4369.
CRAFTERS NEEDED
The 12th annual Patawomeck Indian tribal craft show will be held Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 638 Kings Highway. Crafters are needed for the outdoor event. All crafts must be handmade.
For more information, contact Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501; or cowboy_john1@msn.com. Applications are available online at patawomeckindiantribeofvirginia.org.
The Newcomers and Old Friends Club Inc. charity craft show will now be held on Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road.
Vendors interested in participating should contact Debbie Simpson at ncofcraftshow@gmail.com for further information.
ENTER FAIR PAGEANT
The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair is seeking contestants for the Miss Fredericksburg Fair contest to be held July 31 at the fairgrounds. Deadline for entry is July 11.
A princess program will be held in conjunction with the fair contest. For more information, contact Heather Ablondi at missfredericksburgfairpageant@gmail.com; or visit fredericksburgfair.org/fredericksburg-fair-pageant.