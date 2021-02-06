Community briefs

PIGGY BANK CONTEST RETURNS

The Big Oink is back! The piggy bank design contest, sponsored by the Chancellor Lions Club and Carter Bank and Trust, is open to all children in kindergarten through 12th grades. It is intended to help students learn money management and to promote savings and creativity.

Students create their own piggy bank in any design or shape. Banks may be made of any material, including coffee cans, milk cartons, Lego, wood or paper, but they should not be larger than 12 by 12 by 12 inches.

Banks may be left at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre information booth March 20–26 or brought to the Spotsylvania Towne Centre food court on March 27 between 10 a.m. and noon. Banks will be on display March 27–28.

There will be six groups to enter: kindergarten–second grade, third grade, fourth grade, fifth grade, sixth grade and seventh–12th grades.

The winning banks for each age group will get $40. Second place will receive $30, and third place will receive $25. If contestants open a savings account with Carter Bank and Trust, their prize money will double.

All banks must be picked up March 28, 4–6 p.m.