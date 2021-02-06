Community briefs

PIGGY BANK CONTEST RETURNS
The Big Oink is back! The piggy bank design contest, sponsored by the Chancellor Lions Club and Carter Bank and Trust, is open to all children in kindergarten through 12th grades. It is intended to help students learn money management and to promote savings and creativity.
Students create their own piggy bank in any design or shape. Banks may be made of any material, including coffee cans, milk cartons, Lego, wood or paper, but they should not be larger than 12 by 12 by 12 inches.
Banks may be left at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre information booth March 20–26 or brought to the Spotsylvania Towne Centre food court on March 27 between 10 a.m. and noon. Banks will be on display March 27–28.
There will be six groups to enter: kindergarten–second grade, third grade, fourth grade, fifth grade, sixth grade and seventh–12th grades.
The winning banks for each age group will get $40. Second place will receive $30, and third place will receive $25. If contestants open a savings account with Carter Bank and Trust, their prize money will double.
All banks must be picked up March 28, 4–6 p.m.
Event fliers and registration forms are available at the mall information booth or at facebook.com/chancellorlions. Inquires may be made to wapennino@aol.com.
CITY SENIOR CENTER CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., is closed through March 31. For details, call president Sue Eley at 540/681-1468.
HIT RESET WITH YMCA CHALLENGE
Sick and tired of feeling sick and tired? The Rappahannock Area YMCA invites everyone to participate in a free six-week Reset challenge designed to help transform spirit, mind and body.
Opt in to the free challenge by texting RESET to 86677. Follow the prompts to sign-up for the challenge that begins in February. You will receive three texts a week filled with motivation, challenges, workouts and more. You will also become part of the RESET community to share your journey and stay connected.
Learn more and check back for updates at family-ymca.org/reset.