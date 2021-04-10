Community briefs

REGISTRATION EVENTS SET FOR CITY SCHOOL
Children who are 5 years old by Sept. 30, 2021, and who reside in the city of Fredericksburg, 22401 ZIP code, are eligible to attend kindergarten at Hugh Mercer Elementary School.
Fredericksburg City Public Schools will host a kindergarten registration informational drive-thru event April 20 at Hugh Mercer Elementary School, 2100 Cowan Blvd., from 4–6:30 p.m. The rain date is April 22.
Families are asked to remain in their vehicles as they drive-thru informational stations. These stations will include information for kindergarten registration, joining the PTA, participating in KinderCamp and other local resources for families.
Translators will be available in Spanish, Dari, Farsi, Urdu and French.
On May 6, FCPS will host a drive-thru kindergarten registration night at Hugh Mercer Elementary School.
Parents/legal guardians registering students will need to bring a driver’s license or photo ID; official birth certificate for the child(ren); current physical and immunization record; and proof of residency.
Parent/legal guardian must provide a deed/mortgage statement or lease and a current utility bill with the parent/legal guardian name on it.
For more information, visit fxbgschools.us.
CITY SEEKS APPLICATIONS FOR BOARDS, COMMISSIONS
Are you a city resident? Passionate about your community? Serving on a board or commission can be an excellent way to shape government initiatives in your community. The city is currently seeking applicants for the following:
- Board of Building Codes Appeals
- Board of Zoning Appeals
- Economic Development Authority (closes May 11)
- Fredericksburg Arts Commission
- Memorials Advisory Commission
- Rappahannock Area Agency on Aging Advisory Board and Board of Directors
To learn more and apply, visit fredericksburgva.gov/boards; or call the city manager’s office at 540/372-1010.
ENTER TEEN ART SHOWCASE
The ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Xi Upsilon Omega Chapter invite students ages 12–18 to participate in “The Stage is Yours!” virtual art showcase. Entries will be accepted through April 19.
A variety of entertainment is encouraged: singing, playing a musical instrument, dancing, performing skits, poetry reading, stand-up comedy, painting or any other unique talent. All material must be appropriate for all ages.
Performances must be no more than 2–3 minutes. Copyrighted music will not be played when the performance is uploaded to Facebook.
Amazon e-gift cards will be awarded for first, second, third and fourth place winners whether an individual, duo or group act.
Submissions and questions may be directed to Target4@xiupsilonomega.com. Content will be posted to the chapter’s Facebook page at facebook.com/AKA.MAR.XiUpsilonOmega. Performers’ parents must sign a consent form to participate.
APPLY FOR 30 IN 30 GRANT
Keep Virginia Beautiful will award 35 grants in 30 days during June for environmental improvement projects. The 30 in 30 Green Grants Program is open to businesses, schools, counties, towns and service organizations looking to make a positive environmental impact in their communities.
Awards will be announced via social media and the KVB website each day during the month of June. Because 2020 was a year that brought the national spotlight to diversity, equity and inclusion, a special focus of this year’s grants will add five additional grant awards specifically to diverse groups and underserved populations. This will raise the grant award commitment to 35 grants in 30 days. KVB appreciates the generous support of this year’s sponsors: Altria, Coca-Cola, WestRock and Keep America Beautiful.
APPLY FOR AGRICULTURE SCHOLARSHIP
The Northern Neck Vegetable Growers Association continues its commitment to agriculture and the region by offering five scholarships totaling $10,000 to deserving area youth studying agriculture.
Eligible applicants must live in Caroline, Essex, Hanover, Gloucester, King George, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland, Richmond, Stafford, Spotsylvania or Westmoreland counties. Successful applicants must be 18–24 years old and at least graduating seniors in high school.
These funds are only eligible for use for undergraduate course work and can include community college agricultural programming and technical training. Two new $1,000 scholarships are intended for students enrolled in a two-year agriculture program.
A strong emphasis will be placed on a demonstrated commitment to agriculture not only with course work but also community involvement and career goals.
For more information and an application, call the Westmoreland County Extension Office at 804/493-8924 or email sromelcz@vt.edu.
The deadline for applications is May 14 at 5 p.m. Applications must be physically in the office, no electronic transmissions accepted.
REGISTER FOR GREAT TRAIN RACE
The 27th running of the Great Train Race will be June 6.
There will be three events for kids under 18: the 1-mile Express, the 1/2-mile George Dashington for ages 12 and under, and the 1/4-mile Caboose Run for ages 5 and under.
In order to conduct a safe event, this year’s race will be a bit different. The following options are available for runners to participate in the race: Run the 1-mile Express in a wave of 25 runners (11 and up only) or run any of the three distances in a “time trail” format (runners are released on to the course one at a time). Runners may also participate virtually.
Register at gtr.runfarc.com.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR WALL OF HONOR
The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2021. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.
Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.
The Wall of Honor Application is available at fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.
Deadline for submission is May 15.
CITY SENIOR CENTER CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., will remain closed at least through June 1. For details, call 540/681-1468.