Community briefs

MENTAL HEALTH MARCH IS TODAY

Fredericksburg Fashion Week will present the Mental Health March today. Models and other participants will meet at 2 p.m. at the VRE station and march down Caroline Street to help bring awareness to mental health issues.

Fredericksburg Fashion Week and its vendor partners will also highlight assistance and information already in place and how they can help.

Fashion Week will have its five-year Runway Homecoming Show at the Fredericksburg Expo Center on Oct. 9 at 5 p.m.; doors open at 4 p.m. The event will focus on breast cancer awareness and honor survivors.

The show features a performance by DC’s Models Inc. and Fredericksburg’s Ayzha Nyree. For tickets, search Fredericksburg Fashion Week on Eventbrite.com.

GRANT CYCLE OPENS

The Community Foundation is celebrating 25 years of advocating for philanthropy in the Rappahannock River Region by awarding five, $25,000 grants over the next year. The second celebratory grant cycle is now open.

Environmental and animal welfare organizations throughout the region are invited to apply for the $25,000 grant. Nonprofits should visit cfrrr.org/apply/25th-anniversary-grantopportunities/ for complete eligibility requirements and information on additional grant opportunities.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Oct. 24. Award will be announced on Dec. 19.

Each year, The Community Foundation awards more than $2,000,000 in grant funding to nonprofits. The 25th anniversary grants are in addition to the foundation’s robust grantmaking from its 180 charitable funds.

REGISTER FOR YOUTH BASKETBALL IN CULPEPER

Registration for Culpeper Youth Basketball will be held Oct. 15 and 22, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., and Oct. 25 and 26, 6–8 p.m., at Buffalo Wild Wings, 763 Nalles Mill Road.

Register girls and boys, ages 6 through 16. Age group participations are determined by a child’s age as of Sept. 1, 2022.

Registration is $125. To register, you must present a birth certificate, and the child must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Register online through Oct. 31 at culpeperyouthbasketball.leagueapps.com.

Players trying out for a local middle school or high school team are encouraged to register; if the player makes the school team, the registration fee will be refunded.

Adults age 21 or older who would like to coach may go to a player registration session or email the league with their contact details to culpeperyouthbasketball@outlook.com to sign up.

WORKSHOPS AIM TO STRENGTHEN NONPROFITS

This fall, The Community Foundation will introduce a new monthly professional development series to support regional nonprofits.

In partnership with the Center for Nonprofit Excellence and Germanna Community College, the foundation will host its next workshop, Equity Journey of Team Organization, on Oct. 27.

Upcoming complimentary workshops will cover topics such as grant writing, board recruitment, human resources, DEI and fundraising.

Learn more about the foundation’s work to strengthen the nonprofit sector and register for sessions on our website at cfrrr.org/nonprofit-leadership-workshops.

ROLLER DERBY WILL HOST TOYS FOR TOTS EVENT

The all female Fredericksburg Roller Derby will host a Toys for Tots collection event at the roller rink at 1300 Dixon St. on Saturday at 4 p.m.

In lieu of an admission ticket, attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or donation for Toys for Tots.

The theme of the scrimmage is Halloween vs. Christmas. Attendees are encouraged to dress for Halloween or Christmas and may participate in a half-time costume contest.

CRAFTERS NEEDED

The Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club will hold its annual fall craft show on Saturday at the Marshall Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or to secure a craft space, call Judy at 540/226-0396.

The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair annual fall craft show will be held Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spaces are available inside the buildings and in the pavilion. Contact Myrna Heflin for more information at 540/373-1294.

The Patawomeck Indian Tribe craft show will be held Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., indoors at Eagles Lodge 4124, 21 Cool Springs Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405.

All items must be handmade. Lunch will be available. For more information, call Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501; or email cowboy_john1@msn.com.

The Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary’s Fall Vendor and Craft Fair is Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the FOP Lodge.

Vendors and crafters are needed to participate at the event. Part of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. For information on signing up, email Lodge14auxiliary@gmail.com.

ART CONTEST CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS STORY

Art Connected Group is hosting its third annual art contest and its theme is the Christmas story as found in Luke 2:1–21 or Matthew 1:18–2:2.

The contest is open to all ages, and categories include artwork, dance and spoken word. The contest deadline is Dec. 20.

The top winner in each age category will be awarded $25; awards will be delivered on or before Feb. 14, 2023.

Proceeds support biannual art contests and the PromotingJoy247 Scholarship Fund.

More information and the contest entry form is available at promotingjoyfund.com.

SEEKING BIKERS, VENDORS

Spotsylvania American Legion Riders Chapter 320 will host its second annual motorcycle show, sponsored by Old Dominion Harley-Davidson, on Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enter your bike into the contest for $20.

Vendor spaces are $20. Donations of raffle items and sponsorships are also being sought.

All proceeds from the show will benefit local veterans, service members and their families.

To enter your bike or for more information, contact Gill Boggs or Hope Boggs at 540/388-4916.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS

The seniors will attend “Riverside Christmas Spectacular” on Nov. 30 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts.

A day trip to MGM National Harbor is Nov. 15; the International Tattoo is April 23, 2023, and an overnight trip to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25, 2023.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store; the phone number is 540/371-2429.