Community briefs

AUXILIARY TO HOST EVENT FOR BRIDES

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary will host Brides on a Budget on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 3700 Fallwood Lane in Spotsylvania County.

The event will be a venue for newlyweds to sell their gently used wedding items and for brides to purchase wedding items at a budget friendly price. The event will also include budget friendly vendors.

Rent an 8-foot table for $25. Entrance to shop is free. For more information, email FOPlodge15auxiliary@gmail.com.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS

Fredericksburg Seniors will travel to Hollywood Casino, Charlestown, W.Va., on March 24. Board bus at 8 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. Price is $50 per person, including driver tip. Call Judy Mitchell at 540/371-2987 for more information.

The seniors will attend an afternoon performance of “Nunsense” on May 25. To join, call Betty Lee at 540/786-2650 for more information.

The travel office is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store.

NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR WALL OF HONOR

The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2022. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.

Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.

The Wall of Honor Application is available on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov .

Deadline for submission is May 15.

BLUE STAR MOTHERS TO HOST GALA

The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg will hold its annual “An Evening with the Stars” gala on Saturday at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 20 Sanford Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. The fundraiser is in support of service members, veterans and their families.

An entertaining event is planned, including door prizes, silent auction, three-course dinner, and entertainment provided by hometown veteran Sean DJ Stepchild Brown, an associate director of philanthropy and a graduate of Southeastern Guide Dogs of Palmetto, Fla., who will also be serving as keynote speaker.

Purchase tickets for the semi-formal event by Tuesday for $65 on Eventbrite; search Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg. For more information, contact Normine Allen–Brown at NormineAllenbrown@msn.com.