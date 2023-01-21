Community briefs

Learning program announces schedule

The Rappahannock Institute for Lifelong Learning offers personal enrichment, non-credit classes for adults in a variety of subjects. The spring/summer schedule is now available. This season’s topics include hydroponics, the Bible, photography, pickleball, flower arranging, stress management, low-impact exercise, local history, literature discussion and Windows 11.

As RILL students keep their minds active through these thought-provoking classes, they also have the privilege of helping local students in their pursuit of higher education. Each year a scholarship is awarded to an RCC student through net proceeds from RILL class tuition payments.

Classes are held on RCC campuses and other locations in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

For information about upcoming RILL courses, visit rappa hannock.edu/rill or email bjenkins@rappahannock.edu to request a brochure.

Groups seek singers

The Blue Ridge Chorale is preparing for its 2023 season. It will meet on Mondays at 6:30 p.m., beginning Monday, at Culpeper Baptist Church (sanctuary), 318 S. West St., Culpeper. Registration will begin at 6 p.m.

Interested singers can sign up in person until Feb. 13. Online registration is available at brcsings.com.

The chorale’s spring concert will be the weekend of May 6 and 7.

The Rappahannock Choral Society will begin rehearsals for its spring concert on Monday and is looking for singers for all parts. Interested singers are welcome to attend a reception at 6:15 p.m. to meet chorus members and sing along with the group from 7 to 9 p.m. Rehearsal will be held at Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road. Auditions can be scheduled at that time.

For more information, visit rappa hannock-choral-society.org; email thechoralsociety@gmail.com; or call 540/412-6152.

The Spotsylvanians, a non-auditioned community chorus, is seeking new singers to join in celebrating its 20th anniversary season.

Open rehearsals will take place Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania Courthouse.

The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices. No audition is necessary. Rehearsals occur twice a month on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. The Voices perform at various venues around the area with music from the 40s through the 80s, doo wop to current hits and seasonal favorites.

Interested singers can contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com. First rehearsal is Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., at Hillcrest Methodist Church. Join a rehearsal to check them out; singing is optional.

Friends group to host fundraiser

Friends of Chatham will host a fundraising dinner at Brock’s Riverside Grill on Jan. 30, 6 to 9 p.m.

The evening will feature a raffle of creative gift baskets and other fun items donated by supporters, a 50-50 raffle, and a live art auction, including plein air works done in the garden and other Chatham inspired items.

Social hour and cash bar begin at 6 p.m.; dinner begins at 7 p.m. A dinner buffet includes house and Caesar salads, Trout Almondine, pasta primavera, pork tenderloin, redskin mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable, rolls, coffee and tea, and cake for dessert.

Tickets are $40 per person. Email Carol Hyland at cahyland@cox.net to make your reservation, and mail your check by Jan. 23, to Friends of Chatham, Box 36, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.

The evening supports Friends of Chatham’s worthwhile projects.

Anniversary grant cycle closing

The Community Foundation is celebrating 25 years of advocating for philanthropy in the Rappahannock River region by awarding a total of $125,000 in grants that support the long-term vision of our region’s nonprofits.

The final grant cycle includes three $25,000 grants, totaling $75,000, to support nonprofits that address challenges in the areas of education, health or human services.

Applications must be submitted online by 5 p.m. Monday. Awards will be announced March 20. Nonprofits should visit cfrrr.org/apply/25th-anniversary-grant-opportunities/ for complete eligibility requirements and information on additional grant opportunities.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “Ragtime, The Musical” on April 19 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

A trip to MGM National Harbor is Feb. 23, and a trip to Hollywood Casino is March 21. The International Tattoo is April 23; and an overnight trip to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.