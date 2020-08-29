Community briefs

DINE OUT FOR CHARITY
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 has been chosen as the Charity of the Month for the month of September at Sedona Taphouse, 591 William St. Every Monday during September, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., order the flank steak, chicken or salmon meal and a drink (non-alcohol counts) and the chapter receives $1 per meal.
Proceeds will benefit the chapter’s care packaging program. Our deployed service members look forward to receiving a packed-to-the-top care package and a reminder that we are thinking of them. Help Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg to remind them that Fredericksburg cares and appreciates their service.
For a limited time, this offer will be good for dine-in or to-go orders. Call 540/940-2294 to place your order.
TRAVEL ROUTE 208 SALE TRAIL
The eighth annual Route 208 Sale Trail in Spotsylvania County will be held on Sept. 11 and 12, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., rain or shine. Travel the 24 miles of sales along Route 208 as it winds from Four Mile Fork to Spotsylvania Courthouse, Snell, Post Oak, Brokenburg and Lake Anna.
Market your merchandise at Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road. Rent a space for $20 for one day or $30 for both. Tables are available for rent at $10 per day. Email Lisa Hockman at lephockman@comcast.net.
OPTIMIST CLUB TO HOST VIRTUAL 5K
The Optimist Club of Fredericksburg will hold a virtual 5K run, Optimist Promise Yourself Run, Sept. 19–26 as a fundraiser to support its scholarships, essay contest and other community activities.
Registration has opened at runsignup.com/Race/VA/Fredericksburg/OptimistClubRace. For information on sponsorship, contact Donna Aker at 540/455-9141 or donna_aker@hotmail.com.
To learn more about Optimist International, call 314/371-6000 or visit optimist.org.
RAAI FALL PLANT SALE RETURNS
Rappahannock Adult Activities offers vegetables, flowers, succulents and pumpkins through its fall plant sale. This fundraiser helps adults with disability thrive in our community.
A full list of available plants and order form are available at rappahannockareacsb.org. Choose your plants and email the form to raaihort@rappahannockareacsb.org.
Curbside pickup will be available at 750 Kings Highway in Stafford County, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. On-site patio shopping will be available by appointment only. Call 540/226-2949 to schedule an appointment.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL HELP OFFERED
The Interfaith Community Council and Salvation Army Fredericksburg Corps are offering a “Back to School” clothing assistance program, by appointment only, to area families.
Families with school-age children in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford may apply. Participants will need proof of residence, such as a driver’s license, lease or mortgage; proof of income from pay stubs or Social Services letter; and proof of children in their care such as birth certificates, medical cards or school records.
The program will be administered at the Salvation Army’s new office at 2014C Lafayette Blvd., in Fredericksburg from 9–11 a.m. and 2–4 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday.
Appointments can be made by calling 540/373-3431, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except during lunch, from noon to 1 p.m.
CRAFTERS AND VENDORS NEEDED
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show to be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will be held rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free for the general public. Contact Myrna Heflin at 540/373-1294; or fredfair123@gmail.com to apply or for more information.
The FOP Auxiliary will host a fall vendor and craft fair on Nov. 8 at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Lane. Inside tables are available for $35 for an 8-foot table; outside space is $20. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. Email the Auxiliary at Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com for more information.
DESIGN ‘BRAS FOR THE CAUSE’
The Chancellor Lions Club Charities will sponsor its sixth annual bra designing contest to help raise awareness about breast cancer. All entry fees for “Bras for the Cause” will be donated to Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. The bras will be on display at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre for the months of September and October.
Winning bras will be posted by Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. The bras will be judged for Breast in Show, Most Original and Most Creative.
Registration forms are available at the information booth in the mall, Five Below in Central Park and online at Facebook.com/chancellorlions.
The entry fee is $5. You may enter as many times as you would like. Please have the exact amount as no change will be available.
Participants will be able to drop off the bras and fees at the Lions table at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre on Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or they may be taken to the information booth in the mall from Sept. 1–11.
For additional information, call Walter Pennino at 540/786-2867.
SWING FOR SIGHT WITH SPOTSYLVANIA LIONS CLUB
The Spotsylvania Lions Club’s 25th annual “Swing for Sight” charity golf tournament will be held at The Fredericksburg Country Club on Sept. 3, with a shotgun start beginning at 3 p.m. This year’s event will be a nine hole, two player team golf extravaganza.
All golfers interested in registering for this charitable event are encouraged to do so as soon as possible to assure their place in the tournament. The team entry fee is $150, and individual fee entry is $75.
Tournament sponsorships and donations of raffle and door prizes are welcome. All net proceeds will be used to pay for eye and hearing exams, diabetes and cancer care, as well as the purchase of eyeglasses and hearing aids for the less fortunate children and adults in our community.
Golfers must agree to adhere to all posted signs and restrictions in force at the country club. If unforeseen circumstances due to COVID-19 result in the cancellation or postponement of this event, all registration fees and cash donations will be refunded. The tournament may be rescheduled to a later date depending upon golf course availability.
For more information and application forms, contact Lion John Gattuso at 540/898-2911 or osuttag1@verizon.net.
FREDERICKSBURG SENIOR CENTER CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., is currently closed. For further information, contact president Sue Eley at 540/681-1468; or eleysue@yahoo.com.
