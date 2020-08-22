Community briefs

RAAI FALL PLANT SALE RETURNS
Rappahannock Adult Activities offers vegetables, flowers, succulents and pumpkins through its fall plant sale. This fundraiser helps adults with disability thrive in our community.
A full list of available plants and order form are available at rappahannockareacsb.org. Choose your plants and email the form to raaihort@rappahannockareacsb.org.
Curbside pickup will be available at 750 Kings Highway in Stafford County, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. On-site patio shopping will be available by appointment only. Call 540/226-2949 to schedule an appointment.
UNITED WAY ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBERS
Rappahannock United Way has announced its new 2020 board members: Jordan McDaniel Hinkebein, marketing director at Hilldrup Moving & Storage; Brooke Miller, Realtor at Brooke Miller Real Estate LLC; Jay Sellers, store manager of the Fredericksburg area Publix Super Markets; Shawn Sloan, managing partner of The Media Partners; and Amanda Talbert, public affairs coordinator for GEICO’s Fredericksburg regional office.
The Incoming Board of Directors Chair is Clayton Smith, vice president of Patricio Enterprises. Immediate Past Chair is Susan Coleman, director of marketing and communications for Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and life coach for New Hope Associates.
RUW is grateful for the service of recently retired board members Ron Branscome, Rob Dodd, Melinda May, Fred Rankin and Jack Rowley.
STUDENTS ELECTED TO ADVISORY COUNCIL
Taylor Sherry, a junior at Louisa County High School, and Nicholas Futrell, a sophomore at Stafford High School, were recently selected to serve on Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety’s Youth Advisory Council for the 2020–21 school year.
Fourteen students were selected to the council, based on information submitted on a three-part application process that included personal information, essay questions and a letter of recommendation. The selected students are passionate about highway safety and the well-being of their peers. They are leaders in their high schools who have been selected to work with YOVASO on a statewide level to bring about positive changes in driver and passenger safety.
YAC students are responsible for developing and delivering programs and messages that will engage their peers and influence them to be safer drivers and passengers. As youth advisers, the members keep YOVASO youth-led and are an important part of the program’s mission.
YOVASO is Virginia’s Peer-to-Peer Education and Prevention Program for Teen Driver and Passenger Safety and is a program of the Virginia State Police. YOVASO is funded by a grant from the Virginia DMV, and membership is open and free for all Virginia high schools, middle schools and youth groups. YOVASO currently has 78 active members.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL HELP OFFERED
The Interfaith Community Council and Salvation Army Fredericksburg Corps are offering a “Back to School” clothing assistance program, by appointment only, to area families.
Families with school-age children in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford may apply. Participants will need proof of residence, such as a driver’s license, lease or mortgage; proof of income from pay stubs or Social Services letter; and proof of children in their care such as birth certificates, medical cards or school records.
The program will be administered at the Salvation Army’s new office at 2014C Lafayette Blvd., in Fredericksburg from 9–11 a.m. and 2–4 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday, and Sept. 2 and 4.
Appointments can be made by calling 540/373-3431, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except during lunch, from noon to 1 p.m.
LOW LIONESS LIONS CLUB SUPPORTS STUDENTS
The Lake of the Woods Lioness Lions Club, led by committee chair Claudia Low, recently conducted a successful school supply drive thanks to generous donations from Lionesses, LOW Lions Club, LOW AARP Chapter 5239 and community members.
The LOW Lioness Lions Club was able to provide needed school supplies for the Orange County, Locust Grove Primary and Locust Grove Elementary school children to be used in the classroom and at home.
The club also received another gift to purchase special items that will be used to help the younger children with stressful situations that may arise during this very different school year.
The Lionesses were also able to assist the Orange County Nutrition Department with needed funds to help offset cafeteria balances so that every child receives a healthy meal.
CRAFTERS AND VENDORS NEEDED
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show to be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will be held rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free for the general public. Contact Myrna Heflin at 540/373-1294; or fredfair123@gmail.com to apply or for more information.
The FOP Auxiliary will host a fall vendor and craft fair on Nov. 8 at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Lane. Inside tables are available for $35 for an 8-foot table; outside space is $20. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. Email the Auxiliary at Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com for more information.
DESIGN ‘BRAS FOR THE CAUSE’
The Chancellor Lions Club Charities will sponsor its sixth annual bra designing contest to help raise awareness about breast cancer. All entry fees for “Bras for the Cause” will be donated to Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. The bras will be on display at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre for the months of September and October.
Winning bras will be posted by Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. The bras will be judged for Breast in Show, Most Original and Most Creative.
Registration forms are available at the information booth in the mall, Five Below in Central Park and online at Facebook.com/chancellorlions.
The entry fee is $5. You may enter as many times as you would like. Please have the exact amount as no change will be available.
Participants will be able to drop off the bras and fees at the Lions table at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre on Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or they may be taken to the information booth in the mall from Sept. 1–11.
For additional information, call Walter Pennino at 540/786-2867.
SWING FOR SIGHT WITH SPOTSYLVANIA LIONS CLUB
The Spotsylvania Lions Club’s 25th annual “Swing for Sight” charity golf tournament will be held at The Fredericksburg Country Club on Sept. 3, with a shotgun start beginning at 3 p.m. This year’s event will be a nine hole, two player team golf extravaganza.
All golfers interested in registering for this charitable event are encouraged to do so by Thursday to assure their place in the tournament. The team entry fee is $150, and individual fee entry is $75.
Tournament sponsorships and donations of raffle and door prizes are welcome. All net proceeds will be used to pay for eye and hearing exams, diabetes and cancer care, as well as the purchase of eyeglasses and hearing aids for the less fortunate children and adults in our community.
Golfers must agree to adhere to all posted signs and restrictions in force at the country club. If unforeseen circumstances due to COVID-19 result in the cancellation or postponement of this event, all registration fees and cash donations will be refunded. The tournament may be rescheduled to a later date depending upon golf course availability.
For more information and application forms, contact Lion John Gattuso at 540/898-2911 or osuttag1@verizon.net
FREDERICKSBURG SENIOR CENTER CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., is currently closed. For further information, contact president Sue Eley at 540/681-1468; or eleysue@yahoo.com.
