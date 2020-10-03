Community briefs

PERK UP YOUR PORCH WITH MUMS
Get your front porch Instagram-ready with stunning, sturdy mums—a staple of fall decorating—and help adults with a developmental disability at the same time.
Rappahannock Adult Activities annual fall plant sale started early this year, with vegetables and flowers. That sale has been going strong, and now the program’s popular mums—grown by adults who come to the day support program—are starting to bloom.
For a full list of available plants and to download an order form, go to rappahannockareacsb.org. Choose your plants and email the form to raaihort@rappahannockareacsb.org.
RAAI offers curbside pickup at 750 Kings Highway in Stafford County.
Curbside pickup will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. On-site patio shopping will be available by appointment only. Call 540/226-2949 to schedule an appointment.
Proceeds from the sale benefit RAAI’s day support program for adults with developmental disabilities. The program helps participants learn new skills, develop friendships and explore their community. Horticulture is one of many hobbies that individuals can pursue through the program.
For details, call RAAI at 540/373-7643 or visit rappahannockareacsb.org/dayservices.
BOOTCAMP WILL TEACH LIFE SKILLS
Rappahannock United Way is hosting a series of free virtual workshops for rising high school juniors, seniors and recent graduates. “Mission: Independence, A Bootcamp for Real Life” will offer sessions in planning a budget, saving and investing, establishing and maintaining credit, and résumé building and one-on-one interviewing skills.
Virtual sessions will be held Oct. 27–29, 7–7:30 p.m.; interview sessions will be held Nov. 3–5 by appointment.
For more information or to register, visit rappahannockunitedway.org/bootcamp.
CONVERSATIONS AIM TO REDUCE HOSTILITY
VPM, in partnership with StoryCorps, the national nonprofit dedicated to recording and preserving personal stories, invites people to take part in meaningful conversations that are recorded for history.
With support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, VPM is one of six public media organizations across the country selected to take part in StoryCorps’ nationwide One Small Step initiative to facilitate and broadcast conversations with Americans of opposing viewpoints.
With participant permission, these conversations are preserved for future generations at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. VPM plans to broadcast edited versions of select submissions from its local communities.
Launched by StoryCorps in 2018 in response to growing division in the country, One Small Step is a nationwide project that provides people who hold different views with the opportunity to take part in facilitated and recorded conversations—specifically to counteract intensifying hostility and to enable those who disagree to listen to each other with respect.
VPM encourages residents across its service area to take part in this limited-time opportunity. Information about how to participate is at vpm.org/onesmallstep.
KG DECA CHAPTER PLANS EVENTS
King George DECA is looking for professional and alumni members. The membership form is available at kgdeca.org and can be downloaded and mailed in with a donation for this year.
During October, the chapter will collect boxes of cereal for the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors as part of that group’s annual drive. All cereal collected by KG DECA will be distributed to food banks in King George County. Donations may be left at the main office foyer at King George High School.
A virtual Kilometers for Kindness 5K will be held Oct. 24–25.
Registration for the walk/run is $20 and includes a race T-shirt if registered by Oct. 12.
A Kindness Challenge encourages participants to complete one act of kindness each day in October. Donations are being accepted for the Virginia DECA Foundation. Register at runsignup.com/Race/VA/Virtual/KilometersForKindness.
On Oct. 31, KG DECA will host a benefit golf tournament in support of the Alzheimer’s Association at Hobbs Hole in Tappahannock. Registration forms are available at KGHS and at kgdeca.org/get-involved.
The chapter will assist the King George–Dahlgren Rotary with its Flags for Heroes Event, Oct. 31–Nov. 14. To sponsor a flag or be a sponsor of this event, visit kgdflagsforheroes.org. Individual flag sponsorships are $50, and event sponsorships start at $500.
For more information about any of these activities, email dstrauss@kgcs.k12.va.us.
COATS FOR KIDS SEEKS DONATIONS
Stafford County Fire Services, Mountain View Fire and Safety Association and Stafford County Public Schools is partnering with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit organization, to provide new winter coats to disadvantaged children.
Through donations received last year, more than 900 coats were purchased for children in Stafford.
Help is needed to achieve the goal of providing warm coats to all children in need in Stafford.
Donations may be mailed to Mountain View Fire & Safety Assn. Inc., Box 2528, Stafford, VA 22555. Write “Operation Warm” on the memo line. Donations may be made online at secure.givelively.org/donate/operation-warm-inc/join-mountain-view-fire-and-safety-association-inc-to-give-coats-to-kids-in-need.
CRAFTERS AND VENDORS NEEDED
The 11th annual Patawomeck craft show is looking for crafters.
All items must be handmade. The outdoor show will be held at the Patawomeck Tribal Center, 638 Kings Highway, on Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID-19 practices, sanitizing, masks and social distancing will be in place. Contact Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501 or cowboy_john1@msn.com for an application.
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show to be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This event will be held rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free for the general public. Contact Myrna Heflin at 540/373-1294; or fredfair123@gmail.com to apply or for more information.
The FOP Auxiliary will host a fall vendor and craft fair on Nov. 8 at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Lane.
Inside tables are available for $35 for an 8-foot table; outside space is $20. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. Email the auxiliary at Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com for more information.
FREDERICKSBURG SENIOR CENTER IS NOW CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., is currently closed. For further information, contact president Sue Eley at 540/681-1468; or eleysue350@gmail.com.
