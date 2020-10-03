Community briefs

Launched by StoryCorps in 2018 in response to growing division in the country, One Small Step is a nationwide project that provides people who hold different views with the opportunity to take part in facilitated and recorded conversations—specifically to counteract intensifying hostility and to enable those who disagree to listen to each other with respect.

VPM encourages residents across its service area to take part in this limited-time opportunity. Information about how to participate is at vpm.org/onesmallstep.

KG DECA CHAPTER PLANS EVENTS

King George DECA is looking for professional and alumni members. The membership form is available at kgdeca.org and can be downloaded and mailed in with a donation for this year.

During October, the chapter will collect boxes of cereal for the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors as part of that group’s annual drive. All cereal collected by KG DECA will be distributed to food banks in King George County. Donations may be left at the main office foyer at King George High School.

A virtual Kilometers for Kindness 5K will be held Oct. 24–25.

Registration for the walk/run is $20 and includes a race T-shirt if registered by Oct. 12.