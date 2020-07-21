VACS COST-SHARE PROGRAM AVAILABLE
The Virginia Agricultural Cost-Share Program provides cost-share and technical assistance to landowners and agricultural operators who voluntarily install selected Best Management Practices such as stream exclusion fencing, rotational grazing systems, cover crops and others.
Sign-ups for the 2021 VACS Program began July 13 and will continue through Aug. 14. For more information or to schedule an appointment, email or call Hanover–Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District conservation specialists Sharon Conner at slconner@hanovercounty.gov or 804/537-3014; Jim Tate at jftate@hanovercounty.gov or 804/537-3015; or Marian Moody at mgmoody@hanovercounty.gov or 804/537-3016.
GRANT WILL HELP PROVIDE INTERNET ACCESS
Central Rappahannock Regional Library has received three grants totaling $15,000 from The Community Foundation’s Community Relief Fund to provide safe, clean computer/internet access to library customers and provide free internet access for residents lacking a digital connection at home.
The Community Relief Fund was started in October 2019 in case of a possible future threat to the Rappahannock River region community. Since the start of the pandemic, the Fund has been used to support organizations that are addressing immediate needs, longer term effects of the pandemic, and community recovery.
DONATION HELPS CHILD HUNGER-RELIEF PROGRAMS
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has received a donation of $11,000 from Sheetz For the Kidz, a charitable organization driven by the employees of Sheetz, Inc., to help provide hunger-relief to children in Planning District 16. The
funds will be used to purchase healthy food for the Food4Families School Pantry program. It is projected that this grant will enable the food bank to provide the equivalent of 22,000 meals to those in need.
The food bank is maintaining its regular business hours of Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., during the COVID-19 crisis. Call 540/371-7666 or visit fredfood.org for information or to donate. For real-time updates about food assistance in our community, download our app FredFoodVA on iOS or Android.
RCC PROGRAM WINS AWARD
The Virginia Community College System recently announced Rappahannock Community College’s Second Chance Pell Experimental Site program as a winner of an Excellence in Education Award. According to the VCCS website, “The awards program provides an annual opportunity to showcase, celebrate and share ideas and innovations that contribute to improving student outcomes and reaching strategic goals across the VCCS. The theme for the 2020 awards is Imagine the Possibilities.”
At the time of the award, RCC’s Second Chance Pell Experimental Site program was just one of two in Virginia and 63 nationally. Capitalizing on the success of these colleges, the Second Chance Pell Grant program has since invited 67 additional colleges to participate. Programs like this collaboration between RCC and Haynesville Correctional Center are vital because they provide access to an underserved population, help prepare incarcerated students to re-enter their communities with job-ready, critical thinking and writing skills, and help the state deal with a shortage of skilled labor.
The program aims to reduce recidivism by offering inmates with a good record of behavior within the institution and a GED or high school diploma the opportunity to obtain a two-year associate of arts and sciences degree. Virginia Department of Corrections also offers certification and licensing in various vocations.
DESIGN BRAS FOR THE CAUSE
The Chancellor Lions Club Charities will sponsor its sixth annual bra designing contest to help raise awareness about breast cancer. All entry fees for “Bras for the Cause” will be donated to Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. The bras will be on display at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre for the months of September and October. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Winning bras will be posted by Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. The bras will be judged for Breast in Show, Most Original and Most Creative.
Registration forms are available at the information booth in the mall, Five Below Store in Central Park and online at Facebook.com/chancellorlions.
The entry fee is $5. You may enter as many times as you would like. Please have the exact amount as no change will be available.
Participants will be able to drop off the bras and fees at the Lions table at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre on Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or they may be taken to the information booth in the mall from Sept. 1–11.
For additional information, call Walter Pennino at 540/786-2867.
SWING FOR SIGHT WITH SPOTSYLVANIA LIONS CLUB
The Spotsylvania Lions Club’s 25th annual “Swing for Sight” charity golf tournament will be held at The Fredericksburg Country Club on Sept. 3, with a shotgun start beginning at 3 p.m. This year’s event will be a nine hole, two player team golf extravaganza.
All golfers interested in registering for this worthwhile charitable event are encouraged to do so by Aug. 27 to assure their place in the tournament. The team entry fee is $150, and individual fee entry is $75.
Tournament sponsorships and donations of raffle and door prizes are welcome. All net proceeds will be used to pay for eye and hearing exams, diabetes and cancer care, as well as the purchase of eyeglasses and hearing aids for the less fortunate children and adults in our community.
Golfers must agree to adhere to all posted signs and restrictions in force at the country club. If unforeseen circumstances due to COVID-19 result in the cancellation or postponement of this event, all registration fees and cash donations will be refunded. The tournament may be rescheduled to a later date depending upon golf course availability.
Your support and participation will help to make this event one of their best ever.
For more information and application forms, contact Lion John Gattuso at 540/898-2911 or osuttag1@verizon.net.
