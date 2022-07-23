Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Beyond the Table: A Holistic Approach to Long-term Health, 320 Emancipation Highway, Tuesday, 6–7 p.m. Amy Taft discusses the healthy lifestyle habits of our primal ancestors, including diet, sleep, movement, stress management, sun exposure and connection in our journey toward optimal health. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Health and Social Wellness Outreach, The Table, Market Square, Tuesday, noon–1:30 p.m. Blood pressure checks; help with Medicare and Medicaid questions; general health and wellness advice; and help to use AccessMeCare. Pat Holland will discuss Elder Care, and Michael Snead will give a cooking demonstration using fresh produce available at The Table.
- Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area Fourth Tuesday Program, Zoom, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Brent Hunsinger presents “Plants to Help the Rappahannock.” Free. Pre-registration link at mgacra.org.
- World War II at the Movies: the Battle at Guadalcanal, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Thursday, 6:30–7:30 p.m. “World War II at the Movies” author Virginia Lyman Lucas will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle at Guadalcanal with a presentation on the battle as depicted in five movies: “Guadalcanal Diary,” “The Pride of the Marines,” “Flying Leathernecks,” “The Gallant Hours” and “The Fighting Sullivans.”
- Cruisin for Freedom Car and Bike Show, 8233 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, Saturday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Car and bike show, games, food and drink, and live music. Spectators are free, $25 to exhibit. kingslight.org/events.
- FailSafe-ERA community town hall, Salem Church Branch Library rooms 1 and 2, 2607 Salem Church Road, Aug. 1, 6–8 p.m. House bill 5148 and earned sentence credits. RSVP by Thursday to caringconnections@failsafe-era.org.
- Home buyer workshop, Aug 1 and Aug 6. Free workshop by certified trainers through Virginia Housing. Receive a certificate that can be used toward closing cost. Registration required at VirginiaHousing.com/FindAClass; enter Sharon Glover. 540/898-7519.
- Virtual author talks: Dr. Marcia Chatelain, author of “Franchise—The Golden Arches in Black America,” Aug. 3, 2–3 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.
- History at Sunset: “Trailblazers of Chatham: Women Who Made History,” 120 Chatham Lane, Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m. Ranger-led program lasts about 90 minutes. Free. Bring bug spray and water. Wear sturdy and comfortable walking shoes. Meet near the parking lot. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.
- Virtual author talks: Liz Moore, author of “Long Bright River,” Aug. 9, 9–10 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.
MEETINGS
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane, Wednesday, 6 p.m. Musical performance and talk about Civil War music by Geoff White. Free. Bring a chair, water will be available. cwrtf.org.
- Scottish Society of Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg Branch Library room 2, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 6:30–8 p.m. A special presentation on Celtic design will be featured. Free. facebook.com/pages/Scottish-Society-of-Fredericksburg-VA/111947582161982.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursdays, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.