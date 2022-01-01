Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Rescue dogs at Petco, 5717 Plank Road, Jan. 8, noon–2 p.m. Old Dominion Humane Society will showcase up to 10 dogs to meet, get information about and adopt on-site. olddominionhumanesociety.org.
- Puppy yoga, Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602 Lafayette Blvd., Jan. 8, 7 p.m. Hour-long, beginner friendly session taught by Cynthia Ackerman. $20 for adults and $10 for children. Proceeds help maintain the ODHS facility and provide veterinary care and food for the dogs. To reserve a spot, Venmo OldDominionHumaneSociety@gmail.com. olddominionhumanesociety.org.
- Robbie Burns Night, Holiday Inn Fredericksburg Conference Center, 20 Sanford Drive, Jan. 22, 6 p.m., social hour at 5 p.m. Full dinner, Mary Washington University Eagle Pipe Band, Highland Dancers, DragonFyre and cash raffle. $30–$60. Cash bar. Dress is evening attire. Seating is limited; reservations are secured by the receipt of payment deadline of Jan. 14. Mail checks, payable to the Scottish Society of Fredericksburg, to: Avril Bishop, 5 Hardwick St., Fredericksburg, VA 22405.
- Invasive plant removal, Friends of the Rappahannock 3219 Fall Hill Ave., Feb. 5, 9 a.m.–noon. Dress for the weather and bring a water bottle. Work gloves and tools are provided. Register at riverfriends.org.
MEETINGS
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Jan. 26. Col. John Biemeck, retired U.S. Army Ordnance Corps officer, presents “Civil War Ordnance.” Bar opens at 5:45 p.m., social at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., program at 7:30 p.m., questions afterward. Dinner $32, cash or check at the door; call in cancellations. Reservations: info@cwrtf.org or call 540/361-2105 by noon Jan. 24. cwrtf.org.