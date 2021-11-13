Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Suffragette Tea Party, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, today, 2 p.m. $20 per person. Limited seating. 540/672-1776; thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
- Bag bee, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, today, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers turn T-shirts into shopping bags. Bring scissors and clean, new or gently used T-shirts, adult sizes. Shirts will also be provided. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Blood drive, Monday, Mount Ararat Church, 1112 Garrisonville Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; or Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- RCC college information session, Zoom, Monday, 6–7 p.m. For high school seniors. Students are encouraged to complete a survey in advance: forms.gle/8H1FySqGnF7C8iBW9. Zoom meeting: vccs.zoom.us/j/81376194317?pwd=a3Vjb1A2eG84b3hvY2NjV0xpNDdEUT09. 804/333-6730.
- Blood drive, American Legion Post #89, 5769 James Madison Parkway, King George, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Health and wellness outreach, The Table, Market Square, Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m. Free. COVID vaccinations, blood pressure and glucose checks, help with Medicare and Medicaid questions, general health and wellness advice, and learn how to use AccessMeCare.
- “Blue Zones,” 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Discussion on what makes a longevity-supporting Blue Zone and how Fredericksburg can join the Blue Zones Project. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Wednesday, 1–7 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Thursdays at the Museum of American History, 506 Main St., Port Royal, Thursday, 1–4 p.m. Free, but donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.
- Beginning crochet class, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. $30, plus a material fee of $5 to $10. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- Fall Flea Market, Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 540/582-5508; christchurchspotsy.com.
- King George County litter clean up, along Route 3, Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Wear close-toed, sturdy shoes and long pants; bring a reusable water bottle and snacks. FOR will provide gloves, trash bags and litter getters. A backpack is helpful to carry extra supplies. Not recommended for volunteers under the age of 12 due to the proximity to the road. Register at riverfriends.org/event/king-george-county-litter-clean-up.
- Blood drive, Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Park at the corner of Charlotte and Shepherd streets. Appointments at redcrossblood.org using sponsor code fairviewbaptistchurch.
- Transgender Day of Remembrance, Maury Playground, William St. and Kenmore Ave., Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- Prancing Pony Pottery open house, 20370 Fields Mill Road, Richardsville, Saturday and Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Features a kiln opening and the raku and crystalline pottery of Tessem Stoneware. Free gift with purchase while supplies last. Masks are required. facebook.com/events/240885754421718.
MEETINGS
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Wednesday. Gordon Rhea discusses “The Generalship of Lee and Grant in the Overland Campaign.” Bar opens at 5:45 p.m., social: 6 p.m., dinner: 6:30 p.m., program: 7:30 p.m., questions afterward. Dinner $32, cash or check at the door. Reservations by Monday at noon to info@cwrtf.org; or 540/361-2105. Call in cancellations. cwrtf.org.
- Finfish Advisory Committee, PRFC Office, Colonial Beach, Wednesday, 6 p.m. prfc.us; 804/224-7148.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.