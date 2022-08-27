Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Heels & Wheels, Fatty’s Taphouse, 225 Garrisonville Road, Stafford, today, 5–9 p.m. Family-friendly event hosted by female motorcycle riders. All bike types and riders welcome to connect for track day opportunities, rider certifications and training events.
Health and Social Wellness Outreach at The Table, Market Square, Tuesday, noon to 1:30 p.m. Sherry Norton–Williams discusses overdose awareness to mark International Overdose Awareness Day and safe medication storage and gives Narcan training; blood pressure and help with Medicare and Medicaid questions; learn how to use AccessMeCare.
- Narcan & Rapid Revive! Drive-up Training Event, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, Spotsylvania, Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Every person 18 years and older who participates in this 10-minute Rapid Revive training will receive a free dose of Narcan nasal spray. rappahannockunitedway.org.
- Vision for Jeremiah Community, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Meghann Cotter will share the vision of Micah Ecumenical Ministries for this ground-breaking project. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Living history event, Fredericksburg Battlefield, Sunken Road and Marye’s Heights, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ranger-led programs at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Period baseball games and musket firing demonstrations will occur throughout the day. Free. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.
- History at Sunset: “Tunes of the Civil War,” Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center, 1013 Lafayette Blvd., Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Vocalists and string musicians perform and share stories about popular melodies from the Civil War period. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.
- Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Sept. 4, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into reusable tote bags. Bring scissors. T-shirts provided or bring gently used, size S, M or L. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- “Basics of Finance, Retirement and Estate Planning,” RCC’s Warsaw campus and Zoom, Sept. 6, 13 and 20, 1–2:30 p.m. Personal finance, liabilities vs. assets, cash flow, preparing for retirement, portfolio construction and estate planning. 804/333-6707; rappahannock.edu/rill.
- “Shoreline Studies,” RCC’s Glenns campus and Zoom, Sept. 7, 14 and 21, 1–3 p.m. Woody Hobbs discusses how wind, tides, rising sea levels and storms affect beaches, barrier islands, tidal inlets and more. 804/333-6707; rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Picturing New Connections: “Let’s Go To The Fair!” Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth, Sept. 8, 10:30 a.m. For people with memory loss and their families or care partners. Interactive tours include guided discussion, followed by a hands-on art experience. With the Alzheimer’s Association. Registration required. garimelchers.org/learn/picturing-new-connections.
- Virtual author talks: Dr. Michelle Borba, author of “Raising Thrivers—Parenting Tips & Tools to Help Kids Thrive in an Uncertain World,” Sept. 8, 2–3 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.
- Germanna Community College Fredericksburg area campus tour, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, Sept. 8, noon. Report to V. Earl Dickinson Building and check in at front of lobby. Free. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.
- Route 208 Sale Trail, Spotsylvania County, Sept. 9–10, begins at 8 a.m. Twenty-four miles of sales along Courthouse Road through Four Mile Fork, Spotsylvania Courthouse, Snell, Post Oak, Brokenburg and Lake Anna. Rain or shine. spotsylvania.va.us.
MEETINGS
- Oyster/Clam Advisory Committee, John T. Parran Hearing Room of the PRFC building, Wednesday, 6 p.m. 804/224-7148; prfc.us.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.