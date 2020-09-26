Community calendar

CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Shamrock Charity Golf Classic, Meadows Farms Golf Course, Monday, 9 a.m. shotgun start. Captain’s choice format with mulligans and red tees, prizes and raffles, coffee and donuts, and a catered steak lunch. Proceeds will be donated to local charities. $80 per player or $300 for a registered foursome. Hosted by General Thomas F. Meagher Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. To register contact Dave McLaughlin at dave.mcl@verizon.net or 703/915-3735.
- Virginia Housing homebuyer workshop, 2300 Charles St., Monday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Facilitator is Sharon Glover, Central Virginia Housing Coalition. Registration required at virginiahousing.com.
- Lectures on the Lawn at Kenmore: “Lives Behind Names: Kenmore’s Enslaved Community,” 1201 Washington Ave., Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. $5. Meghan Budinger–Aldrich presents an overview of recent documentary research into those who lived on the property during the Lewis era. This event is outdoors. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required until everyone is seated. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.
- ”Conversations that Matter…to Her,” Women United virtual event, Wednesday, 5–6:30 p.m. Marci Catlett, Susan Coleman and LaToya Ray discuss what women are facing during these uncertain times and the power of resiliency. Free for members, $10 non-members. RSVP by Friday at rappahannockunitedway.org/women-united.
- Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. $15 for one playbook, additional books $10 each, 5-pack pull tabs for $5. $2 COVID-19 surcharge to defray costs of sanitization. Masks required. Social distancing will be enforced. No outside food or drinks. 540/548-8069.
- Beginners’ blacksmithing, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern forge, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. One-day class includes all materials. $100. Registration forms are available at RHHTFoundationInc.org. 804/580-3377.
- Race Toward Autism Acceptance, Old Mill Park, 2410 Caroline St., Oct. 4, 7:30–10:30 a.m. 5K, 10K and 1-miler with staggered start times. $15–$45. Free, social distancing finishers and family festival follows. Register at cookingautism.org.
- Deaf & Hard of Hearing Community Day, George Washington’s Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway, Oct. 4, 2–4 p.m. $6–$12. Children 5 and younger are free. Guided tour led by Melanie Marquis and interpreted by Abbie Castillo using American Sign Language. Reservations are required. Ferry Farm admission cost applies. Masks and social distancing required; no one with a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 is permitted on-site. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.
- Go For Bo, virtual, Oct. 4–10. 5K, one-mile fun run and tot dash. Entry is $20 for the 5K or one-mile fun run, and $10 for the tot dash, includes Dri-Fit race shirt. Proceeds benefit Helping Children Worldwide’s Child Reintegration Centre and Mercy Hospital in Sierra Leone. Hosted by Ebenezer Church, Stafford. 540/659-1349; goforbo.org.
- Great Presidential Lives: “Harry S. Truman: The Accidental President and the Triumph of True Grit,” Oct. 6. UMW Professor Emeritus of History William B. Crawley delivers prerecorded lecture at umw.edu/greatlives.
- Lectures on the Lawn at Kenmore: “Appearance is Everything: Mary Washington and Her Specialized Ceramics of Gentility,” 1201 Washington Ave., Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m. $5. Mara Kaktins discusses Washington’s careful selection of ceramics and how that contributed to her goal of remaining of the gentry class and giving her children a good head start to do the same. This event is outdoors. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required until everyone is seated. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.
- Night in Washington’s Day, 1201 Washington Ave., Oct. 10, 7–8 p.m. $6–$12. Children 5 and younger are free. Examine the surprisingly active nighttime lives that people led before the advent of cheap electric light. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required. Advance tickets required. In the event of rain, the event will be canceled and refunds will be issued. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.
- Community forum: law enforcement, King George Sheriff’s Office, 10445 Government Center Blvd., King George, Oct. 19, 6–7 p.m. Q&A session for local law enforcement on policies and protocols for dealing with people of color in various situations. Open to all King George County citizens. Hosted by King George Branch of the NAACP.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
