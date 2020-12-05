Community calendar

CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Merry Trees exhibit, Fredericksburg Area Museum, through Dec. 31. Christmas trees decorated by Hugh Mercer Elementary School students. $5; FAM members and children under the age of 10 are free. Timed-entry tickets available online. famva.org.
- 50th annual Candlelight Tour, through Dec. 31. Tour of outside decorations and architecture. Maps, audio clips, photographs and property summaries available on mobile app. $17–$20. Sponsored by Historic Fredericksburg Foundation. hffi.org/holiday-candlelight-tour.
- “Healthy Comfort Food for the Holidays,” virtual, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Fresh take on familiar holiday foods. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Virtual holiday open house: Rising Sun Tavern, Thursday, 7 p.m. Learn how Americans in the colonies and early republic celebrated the holidays and the sometimes raucous seasonal traditions that went along with them at early American taverns. Listen to the music of the day and learn to mix a historic punch. facebook.com/RisingSunTavern.
- “Walking in a Winter WILDLand,” Friday, 6 p.m. Virtual conservation film festival and musical performances. Free, but donations appreciated. Presented by Wild Virginia. wildvirginia.org.
- Gingerbread House contest and exhibit: Fairy Tales, George Washington’s Ferry Farm, Friday, Saturday and Dec. 18–19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $3–$6 exhibit only; children 5 and younger are free. House tours, $6–$12, require advance purchase. Weather permitting. ferryfarm.org.
- Battle of Fredericksburg, virtual. Ranger talks premi
ère Friday and Saturday, and a recording of the annual tour, “In the Footsteps of the Irish Brigade” will premiè
- re Dec. 13. Anniversary programming, including activities, articles and resources, is accessible through the park website and social media channels. There will be no live park events; park grounds remain open. Visitors to the park are encouraged to travel in small groups, practice social distancing and wear masks. nps.gov/frsp/planyourvisit/remembering-the-battle-of-fredericksburg.htm.
- “Oyster Shellabration,” Saturday, 5 p.m. Virtual Rappahannock oyster tasting includes raw oysters, shucking knife, toppings, recipe cards and access to virtual tasting experience. $40–$100. Pick up midday in Fredericksburg, Sperryville or Warrenton. Deadline to purchase oysters is Thursday. Proceeds support Friends of the Rappahannock. riverfriends.org/lets-shellabrate.
- Wee Christmas Workshop, Zoom, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Participants will create a holiday-themed “room box” using materials provided in kits. $20. Participant will need to supply glue. Presented by Historic Kenmore. 540/370-0732, ext. 27; events@gwffoundation.org.
- KrisKringlMarkt, Historic Market Square, Saturday and Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traditional German-style holiday market. famva.org.
- Heirloom Seeds: Saving Food Traditions and Preserving Plant Biodiversity, Dec. 15, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Explore how tradition, taste, place and storytelling work to preserve biodiversity and regional food traditions. fredericksburgfood.coop.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- The Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Zoom, Dec. 16, 6 p.m. Bob Epp will discuss Civil War genealogy. Free. To receive the Zoom link, email cwrtf@cwrtf.org by Dec. 14.
