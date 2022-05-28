Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Memorial Day service, Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, today, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The King George High School NJROTC color guard will present colors, and Sounds of Praise will perform. A video will honor 33 King George military personnel who died on foreign soil from World War I through Iraqi Freedom. Cpl. Philip Thomas Harrison, killed in action in North Korea, is buried in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in King George. A wreath will be placed on his grave after the service. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.
- Memorial Day Commemoration, Fredericksburg National Cemetery, Sunken Road and Lafayette Boulevard, Monday, noon. Retired Air Force Col. Marcum L. Thompson is guest speaker. The 23rd Regiment United States Colored Troops living history unit will provide the color guard. Guided walking tours of the Sunken Road at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free. In the event of rain, the event will be canceled. Pets are not permitted in the cemetery. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.
- Wreath Laying, Hugh Mercer Monument, Washington Ave., Monday, 1–1:30 p.m. Charles G. McDaniel will deliver remarks. Free. 540/373-3362; HMAS@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.
- Health and Social Wellness Outreach, The Table, Market Square, Tuesday, noon–1:30 p.m. Blood pressure and glucose checks; help with Medicare and Medicaid questions; general health and wellness advice; and help to use AccessMeCare. Kelsey Rideout presents Stop The Bleed.
- “Patrick Henry: His Life & Times,” Historic Christ Church and Museum, Weems, Wednesday and June 8 and 15, 10 a.m.–noon. Led by Robert Teagle, executive director at the Foundation for Historic Christ Church and Museum. $35. Advance registration required. Discounts available. 804/333-6707; or bjenkins@rappahannock.edu; or rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Strawberry Dinner, Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, Saturday, 5–7 p.m. take-out starting at 4 p.m. Menu includes roast beef or ham, with homemade strawberry shortcake for dessert. Tickets can be purchased at the door: $7 per child, $18 per adult. 540/684-3535; or graceumchartwood.net.
- Campfire Critters Animal Sanctuary open house, 160 Willowdale Lane, Stafford, June 5, 1–4 p.m. Meet the animals, family-friendly activities and vegetarian food truck and local vendors. Free admission. campfirecrittersanimalsanctuary.com.
- Bag bee, 320 Emancipation Highway, June 5, 2 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into tote bags. Bring scissors. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Art of Aging Expo, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, June 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. fredericksburgexpocenter.com.
- Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce CNEW Fashion Show, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, 1 Bowman Drive, June 9, 5–7 p.m. Proceeds benefit Empowerhouse. $40 members, $50 non-members.
- Healthcare Discovery Symposium, online, June 14–16. Free event will help students discover areas of interest in healthcare and provide resources for individual career paths. Participants can choose which sessions they wish to attend. Hosted by Mary Washington Healthcare and the Rappahannock Area Health Education Center. For more information, visit rappahannock.edu/ahec; or call 804/333-6777.
- Health and Social Wellness Outreach, The Table, Market Square, June 14, noon–1:30 p.m. Blood pressure and glucose checks; help with Medicare and Medicaid questions; general health and wellness advice; and help to use AccessMeCare.
- Bridge the Gap 5K, 1401 Kenmore Ave., June 25, 9 a.m. International ruck march against veteran and military suicide. Free, family friendly. 22untilnone.org.
People are also reading…
MEETINGS
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., June 15. Jennifer Murray presents “Making and Management of the Gettysburg Civil War Park.” Dinners are $32, cash or check at the door. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., and presentation at 7:30 p.m. Reservations no later than 1 p.m. June 13 at cwrtf.org, 540/361-2105, info@cwrtf.org.