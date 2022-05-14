Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Fredericksburg Area Iris Society open garden day, today, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Two area gardens open free to the public. For more information, call 540/582-5799; or 540/847-1236; or e-mail fburg.area.iris.society@gmail.com.
- Health and Social Wellness Outreach, The Table, Market Square, Tuesday, noon to 1:30 p.m. Blood pressure and glucose checks; help with Medicare and Medicaid questions; general health and wellness advice; and help to use AccessMeCare.
- Foraging for Mushrooms, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Learn about foraging for wild mushrooms with expert Marilynn Mendell. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Spring Market, Summit Presbyterian Church, 256 Shelton Shop Road, Stafford, Saturday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Character appearance, sluice mining, vendors, Joy Doll Hospital, yard sale. Concessions and $1 raffles available.
- Scrabble School historical sign unveiling and dedication, 111 Scrabble Road, Castleton, May 22, 2–5 p.m. Shuttle service, 1–6 p.m., will leave from the former site of the Mount Lebanon Church, at Sperryville Pike and Scrabble Road. Bring blankets or chairs. Bring cash or checks if you plan to purchase any items. 540/661-2013; 540/987-8876.
- Cooking with Carolyn, 320 Emancipation Highway, May 23, 6–7 p.m. Carolyn Vinci demonstrates two slaws. To attend online, register at fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Master Gardener Fourth Tuesday Program, Zoom, May 24, 7 p.m. Sean McLaurin presents “VA Cannabis Law: To Grow or Not.” Free. Register at mgacra.org; or facebook.com/MGACRA.
- Memorial Day ceremony, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, May 27, 10 a.m. Honoring Korean War veterans at Armed Services memorial. facebook.com/StaffordCountyGovernment.
- Memorial Day Weekend Luminaria, Fredericksburg National Cemetery, Sunken Road and Lafayette Blvd., May 28, 8–11 p.m. Free. Park at UMW lot at William Street and Sunken Road. The Fredericksburg Trolley will provide free shuttle service between the parking area and cemetery. Accessible parking for vehicles with state-issued accessible hangtags or license plates will be available in the Visitor Center lot, 1013 Lafayette Blvd. Pets are not permitted in the cemetery. Rain date is May 29. nps.gov/frsp.
- Memorial Day Commemoration, Fredericksburg National Cemetery, Sunken Road and Lafayette Blvd., May 30, noon. Retired Air Force Col. Marcum L. Thompson is guest speaker. The 23rd Regt. U.S. Colored Troops living history unit will provide the color guard. Guided walking tours of the Sunken Road at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free. In the event of rain, the event will be canceled. Pets are not permitted in the cemetery. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.
- Wreath Laying, Hugh Mercer Monument, Washington Ave., May 30, 1–1:30 p.m. Charles G. McDaniel will deliver remarks. Free. 540/373-3362; HMAS@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.
People are also reading…
MEETINGS
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area general membership meeting, Fredericksburg Branch Library general meeting room 1, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 7 p.m. Karen Brace presents “Awesome Possums.” Free. mgacra.org/may.html.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Wednesday. Bob O’Connor presents “The Trial of Jefferson Davis.” Dinners are $32, cash or check at the door. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., and presentation begins at 7:30 p.m. Make your reservations no later than 1 p.m. Monday at cwrtf.org; 540/361-2105; or info@cwrtf.org.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, Saturday. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.