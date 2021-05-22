Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Children’s Challenging Behaviors, Zoom, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 6:30–9 p.m. Free. Virtual workshop for parents and other caregivers of children and adolescents with emotional and behavioral difficulties. Registration required at bit.ly/2XxWq5s.
- G3: In-Demand Degrees Information Session, Zoom, Monday, 10 a.m. Your tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. No cost to you. G3 is your path to a brighter future. Prepare for a rewarding career through flexible, shorter-term training options. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscOmorD4tHt3dzYJq1VUvwWYg-trRc8iI
- FAFSA Completion, Zoom, Wednesday, 6 p.m. Meet with knowledgeable financial aid advisors to answer all your questions and complete your FAFSA. Register in advance. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMlc-itqDorHdGFeTV5N08oqDutJD65nndg
- Church and State in Colonial and Revolutionary Virginia, Bayne Center, Wednesday, June 2 and June 9, 10 a.m.–noon. Virginia moves from a royal colony with few dissenters and a well-established Church of England to an independent commonwealth that declared religious freedom to be a natural right of mankind. $35. Discounts available. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/rill; or email minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- G3: In-Demand Degrees Information Session, Zoom, Thursday, 6 p.m. Your tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. No cost to you. G3 is your path to a brighter future. Prepare for a rewarding career through flexible, shorter-term training options. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArd-2hqT8vGNYPSl8eLu1PDpri35FMr5E9
- Memorial Day Observance, Montross Courthouse Green, May 31, 11 a.m.–noon. Honor our fallen and hear their names read. Bring lawn chairs. This year, hot dogs and water will not be provided.
- Wreath Laying Ceremony, Hugh Mercer Monument, on Washington Ave. Retired Brig. Gen. Jack A. Apperson will deliver remarks. A bagpipe will accompany part of a ceremony to honor Gen. Mercer’s sacrifice to our liberty at the Battle of Princeton in 1777. Noon–12:30 p.m. Free.
- 154th Memorial Day Ceremony, Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, May 31, 11 a.m. Donald Pfanz, retired NPS historian and author, will speak. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Ladies’ Memorial Association. In case of inclement weather, the program will be canceled.
- Indigenous History Walk, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St., June 3, 6:30–8:30 p.m. Dr. Jason Sellers leads guided walk along Heritage Trail. $10–$12. Meet at restrooms. Rain date is June 10. Register at riverfriends.org/event/indigenous-history-walk.
- Intro to Basket Weaving one-day workshop, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, June 4, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. $60 plus up to $20 materials fee. Learn to weave a market basket. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.