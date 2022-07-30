 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS

  • FailSafe-ERA community town hall, Salem Church Branch Library rooms 1 and 2, 2607 Salem Church Road, Monday, 6–8 p.m. House bill 5148 and earned sentence credits. RSVP by July 28 to caringconnections@failsafe-era.org.
  • Home buyer workshop, Monday and Saturday. Free workshop by certified trainers through Virginia Housing. Receive a certificate that can be used toward closing cost. Registration required at VirginiaHousing.com/FindAClass; enter Sharon Glover. 540/898-7519.
  • Virtual author talks: Dr. Marcia Chatelain, author of “Franchise—The Golden Arches in Black America,” Wednesday, 2–3 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.
  • History at Sunset: “Present for Duty 300: Walking with the 27th Indiana at Chancellorsville,” Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Meet at Fairview, Tour Stop #10 on the Battle of Chancellorsville Driving Tour. Bring water and bug spray. Wear sturdy and comfortable walking shoes. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.
  • Bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Aug. 7, 2 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into tote bags. Bring scissors. T-shirts provided or bring gently used, size S, M or L. fredericksburgfood.coop.
  • Virtual author talks: Liz Moore, author of “Long Bright River,” Aug. 9, 9–10 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.
  • Gari Melchers’ Birthday Celebration, 224 Washington St., Falmouth, Aug. 11, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Celebrate Melchers’ birthday with $2 admission, cake and art activities. GariMelchers.org.

MEETINGS

  • GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
  • Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
  • Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
  • Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.

