CLASSES / EVENTS

Half-price admission day at Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Mary Washington House and Rising Sun Tavern, Monday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Selfies of the 1700s Portrait Photo Booth, George Washington Birthplace National Monument, 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach, Wednesday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Bring your camera and choose from the wardrobe. nps.gov/gewa/index.htm.

Author talk: James Hall, Germanna Community College, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, Sealy Auditorium, Wednesday, 12:30–1:30 p.m. “The Last Lynching” and “Condemned for Love.” grizzlyconnect.germanna.edu/event/8793927.

Germanna Community Conversations: “A Singular Community: African American History in Fredericksburg,” Zoom, Thursday, 7 p.m. With Gaila Sims. Register at vccs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NihrjfBJQrew3si2JG2faw.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Rembrandt, UMW Dodd Auditorium, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. With Marjorie Och. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. umw.edu/greatlives.

Fredericksburg Civil Rights Trail unveiling event, Jepson Alumni Center, 1119 Hanover St., Thursday, 2 p.m. “Freedom, a Work in Progress.” fxbg.com.

“The Past is Our Future,” John J. Wright Educational Cultural Center, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Saturday, 1–3 p.m. A showcase of community talent dedicated to Black History Month.

Black Excellence Celebration, North Stafford High School, 839 Garrisonville Road, Saturday, 2–4:30 p.m. Vendors, ceremony with demonstrations, performances and speakers. Keynote address by Deuntay Diggs. $5. Supports BSU activities. staffordschools.net.

Living history, Museum of American History, 506 Main St, Port Royal, Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. With Harriet Tubman and the 23rd Regiment USCT. 804/370-5285.

Scrabble School Preservation Foundation’s Black History Month program, 1059 Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, Saturday, 1:30–3 p.m. Highlights Black-owned businesses. Cosponsored by the Wakefield Country Day School. 540/661-2013; nb_roberts@msn.com.

“Black Resistance,” King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way, King George, Saturday, 4–7:15 p.m. With Vivienne Pierce McDaniel, James “Saxsmo” Gates Jr., and Paul C. “Pablo” Jerry. $15–$30 in advance; $35 at the door. 540/413-1509; kgnaacp.com.

Open studio: Catherine Hillis, Sophia Street Studios, 1104 Sophia St., 2nd floor, Saturday, 11 a.m.–noon. Demo, talk about classes available and creative process. catherinehillis.com.

King George County litter cleanup, 1170 Kings Highway, Saturday, 9 a.m.–noon. Litter collection along Route 301 in Sealston. Gloves, bags and grabbers provided. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes, bring snacks and water. Register at riverfriends.org/events.

A Monumental Weight: The Auction Block in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St., Feb. 26, 1:30 p.m. famva.org.

Woodland Hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth, Feb. 26, 2 p.m. Varied terrain; sturdy footwear recommended. No dogs. Rain or shine, except for severe weather. garimelchers.org.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Magellan, UMW Dodd Auditorium, March 2, 7:30 p.m. With Laurence Bergreen. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. umw.edu/greatlives.

FOR Spring Spruce Up! 3219 Fall Hill Ave., March 4, 9:30 a.m.–noon. Wear closed-toe shoes; gloves provided if needed. Register at riverfriends.org.

Oyster roast, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., March 4, 2–5 p.m. Fried and steamed oysters, hotdogs, cole slaw, chips, desserts and soft drinks. Proceeds benefit Katrina Packard and Kathy Staples. Donate online at riverclubchurch.com/oyster-roast; or mail check payable to Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., Fredericksburg VA 22401 with “oyster roast” on memo line.

MEETINGS

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Jefferson Ruritan Club, Jeffersonton Baptist Church fellowship hall, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Dinner, Glen Hoffherr speaks about Culpeper Renaissance Inc. 540/937-5119; jeffersonvaruritanclub.org.

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Wednesday. John Biemeck speaks on Civil War ordnance. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.; program at 7:30 p.m. Dinner is $35, check or cash at the door. Make reservations no later than noon, Monday, at 540/361-2105; or cwrtf.org.

Scottish Society of Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg Branch Library, Room 2, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 6:30–8 p.m. facebook.com/pages/Scottish-Society-of-Fredericksburg-VA/111947582161982.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursdays, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. 804/238-4228.

GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Thursdays, 7 p.m.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.