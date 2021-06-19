Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Guided tour of Menokin, Monday or June 28, 9:30–11:30 a.m. With Alice French, Menokin’s education coordinator. Advance registration and payment of $25 is required. Discounts available. Limited spaces. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/rill or email minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- G3: In-Demand Degrees Information Session, Zoom, Monday, 10 a.m. Your tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. Prepare for a rewarding career through flexible, shorter-term training options. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscOmorD4tHt3dzYJq1VUvwWYg-trRc8iI.
- MGACRA 4th Tuesday Series, Zoom, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Gwen Pote will speak about spotted lanternfly. Free and open to the public. Link will be posted at mgacra.org/june.html, and facebook.com/MGACRA/.
- Virtual REVIVE! opioid overdose and naloxone education training, Zoom, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. Free 60-minute virtual class, presented by a qualified instructor from the Rappahannock Area Community Services, Prevention Services team. Free Narcan and REVIVE! kit distribution times announced during trainings. For more information, contact Sherry Norton–Williams at 540/374-3337, ext. 7533; or snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org. Register at bit.ly/6-22-2021.
- Ribbon-cutting ceremony, Rappahannock Community College tennis courts, 52 Campus Drive, Warsaw, Tuesday, 1 p.m. The event will also be livestreamed on RCC’s Facebook page.
- G3: In-Demand Degrees Information Session, Zoom, Thursday, 6 p.m. Your tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. Prepare for a rewarding career through flexible, shorter-term training options. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArd-2hqT8vGNYPSl8eLu1PDpri35FMr5E9.
- Stafford County Public Schools Mobile Kindergarten/Early Childhood Enrollment Festival, Staples at Doc Stone, 295 Worth Ave., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enroll in kindergarten and early childhood education programs, drop off supplies for Collect for Kids, and learn more about bus driver and attendant openings. New students will learn how to board a bus safely and how to sit in their seats. Interpreters are available in Spanish to assist families with registration.
- Bees in the Colonies, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Saturday, 5–6 p.m. Beekeeper Mark Geslock will share his experiences as a beekeeper and about the honey he produces. $10–$12. Limit of 15 attendees. Reserve your seat by Thursday. 540/373-1569; 540/373-5630; or washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar.
- Beginning Woodturning one-day workshop, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Taught by the Tavern Woodworkers Guild, class costs $80. Additional $5 to $25 materials fee payable directly to instructor. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- Volunteer open house, Sargeant Museum of Louisa County History, 214 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Volunteer opportunities available with the Louisa County Historical Society. The museum and the Heritage Farm buildings will be open to the public. Drinks and dessert will be provided. 540/967-5975; volunteer@louisahistory.org.
- ARRL Field Day, Curtis Memorial Park, 18 Fairway Drive, Stafford, Saturday, 10 a.m. through June 27, 3 p.m. National amateur radio exercise hosted by Rappahannock Valley Amateur Radio Club and Stafford Amateur Radio Association. arrl.org/fieldday.
- Explore the Magic of Our Trails, Zoom, June 28, 7–8 p.m. Kevin Brown shares his favorite places to walk in our community. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.
- Self-Help Housing by Habitat for Humanity of Caroline County, Zoom, June 29, 4 p.m. Speaker is Daronte Rollins, MSW. Presented by Central Virginia Housing Coalition. Please register in advance by contacting Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943, ext. 226#; sglover@centralvahousing.org
- ”Mourning Mania: The Tombs of George Washington and James Monroe,” Facebook Live, July 1, 6 p.m. With Matthew Costello, senior historian for the White House Historical Association. Sponsored by the James Monroe Museum. 540/654-1043.
- Her Drive, Loriella Park, 10910 Leavells Road, July 2, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Donate menstrual care and hygiene products, as well as new and gently used bras, for people in need. herdrive.org.
- Her Drive, Fredericksburg Farmers Market, Hurkamp Park, Prince Edward and William streets, July 3, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Donate menstrual care and hygiene products, as well as new and gently used bras, for people in need. herdrive.org.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.