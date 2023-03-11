CLASSES / EVENTS

Meet the Author: David Epstein, online, Monday, 1 p.m. “Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World.” Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

King George TRIAD, King George Sheriff’s Office, 10445 Government Center Blvd., Tuesday, 1 p.m. “What is TRIAD?” For K.G. senior citizens. 540/226-8890.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Anne Frank, UMW Dodd Auditorium, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. With speaker Rosemary Sullivan. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

“From the Ground Up: Sustainable Farming & Gardening,” Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Tuesday, 6–7 p.m. With author John Wilson. fxbgfood.coop/events.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Lafayette, UMW Dodd Auditorium, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. With speaker Mike Duncan. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Germanna — FAFSA Completion Nights, Zoom, Thursday, 6 p.m. Meet with a knowledgeable financial aid advisor in a private Zoom room, complete your FAFSA, and get your questions answered. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIode6gqTItE9aMfaZq7zcziJ4izV2TJjeF.

Puppy Yoga, Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602 Lafayette Blvd., Friday, 7–8 p.m. Led by certified yoga instructor. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $20 per person, $30 per couple and $5 for children 12 years and under. Space is limited. olddominionhumanesociety.org.

Spring craft show, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Saturday, 9 a.m.–noon. Hand-crafted items from local crafters, artisans and vendors, baked goods and more. Free admission. Sponsored by Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club; proceeds support community outreach projects.

Germanna Community Conversations: “Diversity in S.T.E.A.M. From a Real-Life Guardian of the Galaxy,” Zoom, March 20, 7 p.m. Moogega Cooper shares her love of STEAM and what it’s like to be responsible for keeping Mars safe from Earth’s contaminants. Register at vccs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ERCMtu_GQ–Ql4Fobckc4g.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Queen Isabella, UMW Dodd Auditorium, March 21, 7:30 p.m. With speaker Kirstin Downey. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Meet the Author: Jernard A. Wells, online, March 21, 4 p.m. “Southern Inspired: More Than 100 Delicious Dishes from My American Table to Yours.” Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Bruce Springsteen, UMW Dodd Auditorium, March 23, 7:30 p.m. With speaker Peter Ames Carlin. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

MEETINGS

National Active & Federal Employees Association, NARFE, Fredericksburg Chapter 90, Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Wednesday, 1 p.m. Bill Freehling discusses sites to see in Fredericksburg. 540/370-0036.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. 804/238-4228.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; or toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., March 22. John Quarstein speaks on the Battle of Hampton Roads. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.; program at 7:30 p.m. Dinner is $35, check or cash at the door. Make reservations no later than noon, March 20, at 540/361-2105; or cwrtf.org.