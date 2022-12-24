Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS

Homeownership education classes, C& F Mortgage Corporation, 2050 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd., Jan. 2, 2023. Free. By Faith Housing Coalition. Register at virginiahousing.com/freeclass.

Systems of Self Defense, Ebenezer Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, Jan. 7 and 14, 2023, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. A two-session self-defense course for women in partnership with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Ages 12 and up. Lecture, discussion and training in realistic self-defense techniques. $10. More information and registration at ebenzerumc.org/self-defense.

MEETINGS

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Thursday of every month, 7 p.m.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.