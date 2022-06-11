Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Healthcare Discovery Symposium, online, Tuesday through Thursday. Free event will help students discover areas of interest in healthcare and provide resources for individual career paths. Participants can choose which sessions they wish to attend. Hosted by Mary Washington Healthcare and the Rappahannock Area Health Education Center. For more information, visit rappahannock.edu/ahec; or call 804/333-6777.
- Vermicomposting, 320 Emancipation Highway, Tuesday, 6–7 p.m. Jessica Addis shows examples of her worm bins and how easy and simple it is to grow worms. Also available online. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Health and Social Wellness Outreach, The Table, Market Square, Tuesday, noon–1:30 p.m. Blood pressure and glucose checks; help with Medicare and Medicaid questions; general health and wellness advice; and help to use AccessMeCare. Jody Long will give a talk on diabetes and the balanced plate.
- Welcome to Colonial Beach Meet Up, Boathouse Marina, 829 Robin Grove Lane, Thursday, 6 p.m. Learn about Colonial Beach and surrounding area, while meeting neighbors. Hosted by the Colonial Beach Community Foundation. cbcommunityfoundation.org.
- “Getting Your Photography from Good to Great,” Zoom, Thursday and June 30, 10 a.m.–noon. Advance registration and $25 required. Discounts available. 804/333-6707; rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Juneteenth, Patriot Park Amphitheater, Saturday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Music, food trucks and local talent.
- Spotsylvania Juneteenth Celebration, John J. Wright Educational & Cultural Center Museum, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Saturday, 10 a.m.–noon. Sponsored by the Spotsylvania Branch NAACP, the John J. Wright Educational & Cultural Center Museum, and the Spotsylvania Sunday School Union. Following this event, transportation will be provided to the King George Juneteenth celebration that begins at 1 p.m. for those interested. naacpspotsylvania.org.
- Juneteenth, Mount Bethel Retreat Center, 17428 Mount Bethel Lane, King George, Saturday, 1 p.m. Classic car and bike show, kids corner, voter registration, STEM tent, economic workshop, panel discussion, living history, food trucks, music. Free admission. jazzinthecountry.com/events.
- Dog Days at the Museum, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Patriot Highway, Triangle, Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Working and service dog demonstrations, therapy dog and rescue dog organizations, family day activities, read to therapy dogs during “Tales with Tails.” Chesty XV will greet visitors. Free. Dogs are welcome; keep dogs on a leash and use the “doggie” relief area near the flagpole. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
- 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Brandy Station: Then and Now, The Graffiti House, 19484 Brandy Road, Brandy Station, Saturday, noon–4 p.m. Guided tours of the Graffiti House and the battlefield, period music, living history, lectures, and historical preservation. brandystationfoundation.com.
- Beyond the Table: A Holistic Approach to Long-term Health, 320 Emancipation Highway, June 22, 6–7 p.m. Amy Taft discusses the healthy lifestyle habits of our primal ancestors, including the epic importance of diet, but also sleep, movement, stress management, sun exposure and connection in our journey toward optimal health and longevity. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- From Conversations That Matter… to Her to Solutions That Work… for Her, Rappahannock United Way, 3310 Shannon Park Drive, June 22, 5:30–7 p.m. Women’s leadership coaches’ workshop. $99. Includes a personal 1:1 coaching session, dinner, cocktails and networking. Proceeds benefit Rappahannock United Way. rappahannockunitedway.org/ruwevents.
- Bridge the Gap 5K, 1401 Kenmore Ave., June 25, 9 a.m. International ruck march against veteran and military suicide. Free, family friendly. 22untilnone.org.
- Whiskey, Taxes & Federalists—A Toast to History, Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St., June 25, 6:30, 7 or 7:30 p.m. Historic drinks and stories of America’s tumultuous early years. $25. Event limited to guests aged 21+. 540/371-1494; RST@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.
MEETINGS
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Wednesday. Jennifer Murray presents “Making and Management of the Gettysburg Civil War Park.” Dinners are $32, cash or check at the door. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., and presentation at 7:30 p.m. Reservations no later than 1 p.m. Monday at cwrtf.org, 540/361-2105, info@cwrtf.org.
- Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area general membership meeting, Fredericksburg Branch Library theater, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Lois Rose will speak about irises. Free. To attend via Zoom, link posted at mgacra.org.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, room 201, 308 Hanover St., first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meetings also held online. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- The Friends of Dragon Run, Zoom, June 22, 7 p.m. Eric Hilton will present “Fishes of the Dragon: Hidden Treasures of the Middle Peninsula.” us02web.zoom.us/j/89669015022?pwd=VVc1K1gyeXcvYXJnWGR4bGJaN1NpQT09 Meeting ID: 896 6901 5022 Passcode: 355557.
- Scottish Society of Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg Branch Library room 2, 1201 Caroline St., June 22, 6:30–8 p.m. Special presentation on Rennie Mackintosh: Glasgow Architect and Designer will be featured. Free. facebook.com/pages/Scottish-Society-of-Fredericksburg-VA/111947582161982.