CLASSES / EVENTS

A Monumental Weight: The Auction Block in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St., today, 1:30 p.m. The history of the Auction Block, the development of the exhibition and upcoming projects related to African American history and culture at the museum. Free. famva.org.

Woodland hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth, today, 2 p.m. Free. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear recommended. Dogs not permitted. Held rain or shine, except for severe weather. No registration required. GariMelchers.org.

Rappahannock Community College information session, Zoom, Monday, 6–7 p.m. High school seniors learn about RCC’s programs, financial aid process and other information to help them as they decide on a path after graduation. Registration required. rappahannock.edu/virtual-information-session-for-high-school-seniors; 804/333-6730.

Meet the Author: Sadeqa Johnson, online, Tuesday, 4 p.m. “The House of Eve.” Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

Shared Vision: The Mary Washington Monument, Fredericksburg Branch Library theater, 1201 Caroline St., Thursday, 10 a.m. Washington Heritage Museums recently received the Mary Washington Monument, Caretaker’s Lodge and surrounding grounds by deed of gift from the city of Fredericksburg. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Magellan, UMW Dodd Auditorium, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. With speaker Laurence Bergreen. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

FOR Spring Spruce Up! 3219 Fall Hill Ave., Saturday, 9:30 a.m.–noon. Tasks range from cleaning doors and windows, to removal of invasive species and trail maintenance, to staining picnic tables. Volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes; gloves provided if needed. Volunteers must be 16 or older. All volunteers must sign volunteer waiver. Registration required at riverfriends.org/event/spring-spruce-up.

Oyster roast, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., Saturday, 2–5 p.m. Fried and steamed oysters, hotdogs, cole slaw, chips, desserts and soft drinks. Proceeds divided between Katrina Packard and Kathy Staples. Donate online at riverclubchurch.com/oyster-roast; or mail check payable to Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., Fredericksburg VA 22401 with “oyster roast” on memo line.

Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, March 5, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into reusable tote bags. Bring scissors. T-shirts provided or bring gently used, size S, M or L. fxbgfood.coop/events.

First-time homebuyer class, C & F Mortgage Corporation, 2050 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd., March 6, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Free. Presented by Faith Housing Coalition. Register at virginiahousing.com; search for Sharon Glover.

Germanna Community Conversations: “The Half-Life of Freedom: Race and Justice in America Today,” Zoom, March 6, 7 p.m. Jelani Cobb explores the complexities of race and inequality, while offering guidance and hope for the future. Register at vccs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6wqbWv2fSOmfBiMDXVWXCA.

“The Bible as Literature,” Zoom and RCC Warsaw campus, 52 Campus Drive, Warsaw, March 6, 13 and 20, 1–3 p.m. Explore and discuss the literary genres of the Christian Scriptures. $35. Advance registration and tuition payment is required for each class, discounts available. rappahannock.edu/rill.

Tea talk and book signing: Heather S. Cole, Mary Washington Monument and Caretaker’s Lodge, 1500 Washington Ave., March 7, noon–2 p.m. Tea sandwiches and scones will be served with tea. Cole discusses “Virginia’s Presidents: A History & Guide.” Copies of her book will be available for purchase. $40, $35 for WHM members. Tickets at washingtonheritagemuseums.org; 530/373-1569.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Sandra Day O’Connor, UMW Dodd Auditorium, March 7, 7:30 p.m. With speaker Evan Thomas. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Card making, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, March 8, 6–7 p.m. Volunteers make spring or Easter cards to help brighten a senior’s day. Supplies provided. Or come by and sign cards with a cheery message. fxbgfood.coop.

Germanna Community Conversations: “Antisemitism in Virginia and the Nation,” Zoom, March, 8, 7 p.m. Rabbi Michael Knopf addresses the impact of antisemitism and how to combat its spread. Register at vccs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CfE1TpTHSZOnrxI3DLCxfQ.

“Understanding Stress and Its Management,” RCC Warsaw campus, 52 Campus Drive, Warsaw, March 8 and 15, 1–3 p.m. Explore positive and negative effects of stress, its causes and strategies for managing negative or harmful effects. $25. Advance registration and tuition payment is required for each class, discounts available. rappahannock.edu/rill.

Picturing New Connections, Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth, March 9, 10:30 a.m. Program for people with memory loss, their families or care partners includes interactive tours, guided discussion and hands-on art experience. $5. Register at garimelchers.org/learn/picturing-new-connections.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: The Transcendentalists, UMW Dodd Auditorium, March 9, 7:30 p.m. With speaker Robert A. Gross. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Women of the Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., March 11, 6–7:30 p.m. Guided tour features female residents of the Mary Washington House. $12, $10 for WHM members. Tickets at washingtonheritagemuseums.org; 530/373-1569.

Brides on a Budget, FOP Lodge 15, 3700 Fallwood Lane, March 11, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Shop for gently used decorations, wedding items and wedding dresses. lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.

Author Talk with Gina Schaefer, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, March 11, 4 p.m. “Recovery Hardware: A Nuts and Bolts Story About Building a Business, Restoring a Community, and Renovating Lives.” fxbgfood.coop/events.

MEETINGS

GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Thursday of every month, 7 p.m.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. 804/238-4228.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; or toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Zoom, March 8, 7–9 p.m. Updates to the Family Tree Maker software. Free. vafrgs.org.