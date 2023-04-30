CLASSES / EVENTS

Iris Society “Open Garden Day,” today, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Four area gardens open free to the public. For more information and list of gardens, call 540/582-5799 or 540/847-1236; or e-mail fburg.area.iris.society@gmail.com.

Quilling workshop, Paint It Orange, 137 Caroline St., Orange, today, 2–5 p.m. All experiences welcome. $15 per person. Funds benefit The James Madison Museum. thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.

Virtual talk: “1863: Year of Confederate Reckoning,” online, today, 7 p.m. Stephanie McCurry discusses how disenfranchised people in the Confederacy—particularly enslaved people and white women—brought their political voices to bear on the war effort. Register at forms.office.com/g/JEJL1LN3Ey.

Commemoration of the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Chancellorsville, Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Center, Monday–Wednesday and Friday–May 7. Event schedule at go.nps.gov/ChancellorsvilleAnniversary.

May Bachata and Salsa Dance Classes, Bella Joy Ballroom, 101 Washington Square Plaza Unit 102A, Mondays. Bachata class 6–7 p.m.; Salsa class 7–8 p.m. Drop in for $25; $80 for each four-week series. Bundle both for $150. Credit, cash, Venmo accepted for payment. Sign up by email to Spanglish5@juno.com; 703/789-0798.

Roll into Spring with Fresh Spring Rolls, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Make shrimp or vegan spring rolls. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Meet the Author: Britt Hawthorne, online, Wednesday, 1 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

Virginia Professional Communicators’ spring conference, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Friday. Program, fee information and registration at vapc.org/vapc/vpc-spring-conference-will-push-boundaries.

Horatio Alger Society book sale, Hampton Inn Spotsylvania Room, 4800 Market St., Saturday, 9 a.m.

Brooke Volunteer Fire and Rescue’s annual fish fry, 222 Andrew Chapel Road, Saturday, 2–6 p.m. Menu includes whiting, catfish, hotdogs, hush puppies, baked beans, cole slaw, potato salad, cake, and sweet and unsweet tea. 13 years and older, $18; 6 years and older, $12; 5 years and younger eat free. Donations to continue training volunteer fire and EMS personnel are appreciated. facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082029084269.

James Madison Garden Club annual spring plant sale, King George Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway, King George, Saturday, 9 a.m.–noon. Plants grown by JMGC members, raffle of garden items, bake sale, free gardening activities for children, plant doctor—Ask the Expert. Free admission. More information on the group’s Facebook page.

Essentials of Non-violent Self-defense, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Saturday, 3 p.m. With instructors from Aikido in Fredericksburg. Anyone of any age can participate. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Living History: All Day Programs at Fairview, Chancellorsville Battlefield tour stop 10, Saturday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Horse-drawn artillery demonstrations, talks and informal conversations with living historians, and a Night on the Battlefield evening program. Presented in partnership with the Liberty Rifles and First Section. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

Salem Church open house, 12026 Old Salem Church Road, May 7, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Discuss the fighting that took place here, the civilian experience, the care of casualties, and the burial of the dead in the aftermath of battle. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

First-time homebuyer class, C & F Mortgage Corporation, 2050 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd., May 8, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Free. Register at virginiahousing.com; search for Sharon Glover.

Iris Talk & Tea with Lois Rose, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., May 9, noon–2 p.m. Tea, scones and sandwiches on the porch with speaker Lois Rose. $40; $35 for members. 540/373-5630; washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar.

Why We Went Solar, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, May 10, 6–7 p.m. All the information you need to consider solar for your home. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Meet the Author: Jena Friedman, online, May 10, 8 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

Compost-a-Thon, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St., May 12, 5–8 p.m. Compost demonstrations and on-site food drive. Rain date is May 19. 540/658-5273; r-board.org/compost.

Dink’n Donuts Pickleball Social, Afton Villas, 10501 Afton Grove Court, May 13, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Hosted by Atlantic Builders. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/dinkn-donuts-pickleball-social-at-afton-villas-tickets.

MEETINGS

Spotsy Dog Park, Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Monday, 6 p.m. Discussion includes maintenance and improvements to park at 10801 Gordon Road. Donations of flowering plants appreciated. 540/710-6531; spotsydogpark.org.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Thursday of every month, 7 p.m.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.

Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Zoom, May 10, 7–9 p.m. Free. vafrgs.org.