CLASSES / EVENTS

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Ted Kennedy, UMW Dodd Auditorium, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. With speaker John A. Farrell. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Live music and book signing: Toni Crowder, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Tuesday, 6–7 p.m. Crowder performs some light jazz and shares her newly released book, The Mindfulness of Singing: Creating a Harmonious Mind, Body, and Spirit. fxbgfood.coop.

Germanna — FAFSA Com- pletion Nights, Zoom, Thursday, 6 p.m. Meet with a knowledgeable financial aid advisor in a private Zoom room, complete your FAFSA, and get your questions answered. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIode6gqTItE9aMfaZq7z cziJ4izV2TJjeF.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: J. Edgar Hoover, UMW Dodd Auditorium, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. With speaker Beverly Gage. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Tastes Like War: An Author Talk with Grace M. Cho, online, Thursday, 1 p.m. Cho discusses her memoir, “Tastes Like War: A Memoir.” Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

Germanna Community Conversations: “Equity, Student Services, and Online Learning: What Works?” Zoom, Thursday, 7 p.m. Frank Harris III discusses barriers impacting equity-minded student services during the pandemic and where we are now. Free. Register at vccs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vBGi_gqeTOaaam6qhkIdbQ.

HBCU virtual transfer showcase, Zoom, Thursday, 6:30–8:30 p.m. Hear from an HBCU Keynote speaker and alumni panel, attend breakout sessions followed by Q&A sessions. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqc- muqTgvHdA7n9Kt1R1h4AGVQk3w NKdp.

Black History Month Walking Tour, meets at HFFI Offices, 1200 Caroline St., Saturday, 11 a.m. Gaila Sims leads “Black Businesses & Entrepreneurship in Fredericksburg, 1787–Present.” $25; $20 FAM+HFFI members. In case of inclement weather, the tour will be rescheduled to March 4. 540/371-3037; or famva.org.

Happy Birthday, George!, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Saturday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. At 11 a.m., children ages 5–7, accompanied by a parent or guardian, can enjoy a free story time. Afterward, stay for a tour, cake and crafts, while supplies last, at standard admission rates. WHM members free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Living history event, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane, Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Meet soldiers and civilians as they cook period food, conduct military drill and engage in other activities of 19th-century life. Presentations about George Washington’s significance to Federal soldiers at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

Colonial Games Olympics, George Washington Birthplace National Monument, 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach, Feb. 18. Play with the toys and games children would have known in the Colonial Era. Tournaments: hoop and stick at 11 a.m.; ball and cup at 1 p.m.; and tops at 3 p.m. Register to compete in person at the Visitor Center desk. nps.gov/gewa/index.htm.

“In the Garden with Tree Fredericksburg,” Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Saturday, 10–11 a.m. Anne Little will present “Bluebirds & Your Garden.” Free. Space limited; register at treefredericksburg.org.

Commemorative Portrait Drawing Class, George Washington Birthplace National Monument, 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. Learn to draw from life like the old masters with guidance from fine arts instructor Celeste Johnston. Reserve a space by emailing GEWA_Superintendent@nps.gov with subject line Portrait Drawing Class Reservation. Reservations are accepted on a first come, first served basis; each holds space for a maximum of two participants.

Half-price admission day at Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Mary Washington House and Rising Sun Tavern, Feb. 20, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Selfies of the 1700s Portrait Photo Booth, George Washington Birthplace National Monument, 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach, Feb. 22, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Bring your camera (or cellphone) and choose your favorite colonial jacket and hat combo from the wardrobe for an 18th century style portrait. Park staff will be available with tripods and advice to ensure you capture a new profile picture for the ages. nps.gov/gewa/index.htm.

Author talk: James Hall, Germanna Community College, 10000 Germanna Point Drive FAC SP2, Rm. 134 Sealy Auditorium, Feb. 22, 12:30–1:30 p.m. Book discussion of “The Last Lynching” and “Condemned for Love.” Free. grizzlyconnect.germanna.edu/event/8793927.

Germanna Community Conversations: “A Singular Community: African American History in Fredericksburg,” Zoom, Feb. 23, 7 p.m. Gaila Sims highlights the influence of local African Americans on the development of Fredericksburg. Free. Register at vccs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NihrjfBJQrew3si2JG2faw.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Rembrandt, UMW Dodd Auditorium, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m. With speaker Marjorie Och. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

“The Past is Our Future,” John J. Wright Educational Cultural Center. 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Feb. 25, 1–3 p.m. A showcase of community talent dedicated to Black History Month. A smart TV and Chromebook will be raffled. Free admission. Sponsored by Women Empowering Women.

Open studio: Catherine Hillis, Sophia Street Studios, 1104 Sophia St., 2nd floor, Feb. 25, 11 a.m.–noon. Hillis presents a short watercolor demo and talks about classes available and her creative process. catherine.h.hillis@gmail.com; catherinehillis.com.

King George County litter cleanup, 1170 Kings Highway, Feb. 25, 9 a.m.–noon. Litter collection along Route 301 in Sealston. Gloves, bags and grabbers provided. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes, and bring snacks and water. Register at riverfriends.org/events.

Scrabble School Preservation Foundation’s Black History Month program, 1059 Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, Feb. 25, 1:30–3 p.m. Program will highlight Black owned businesses in Rappahannock during the 1950s–1970s as well as current Black business owners and entrepreneurs. Free. Refreshments served after the presentation. Cosponsored by the Wakefield Country Day School. 540/661-2013; nb_roberts@msn.com.

“Black Resistance,” King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way, King George, Feb. 25, 4–7:15 p.m. With Vivienne Pierce McDaniel, James “Saxsmo” Gates Jr., and Paul C. “Pablo” Jerry. $15–$30 in advance; $35 at the door. 540/413-1509; kgnaacp.com.

MEETINGS

National Active & Federal Employees Association, NARFE, Fredericksburg Chapter 90, Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Wednesday, 1 p.m. A representative from Healthy Generations Area on Aging is guest speaker.

Friends of Dragon Run, Zoom, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Three-decade retrospective features the top 25 photos of the Dragon Run swamp with panel discussion. Link posted at dragonrun.org.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Feb. 22. John Biemeck speaks on Civil War ordnance. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.; program at 7:30 p.m. Dinner is $35, check or cash at the door. Make reservations no later than noon, Feb. 20, at 540/361-2105; or cwrtf.org.