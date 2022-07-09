Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, today, 2 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into tote bags. Bring scissors. T-shirts provided or bring gently used, size S, M or L. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- First-time homebuyer class, C & F Mortgage Corporation, 1320 Central Park Blvd., Suite 201, Monday, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Home buying process from start to finish and responsibilities of homeownership. Free. Presented by Sharon Glover, Faith Housing Coalition. Registration required at VirginiaHousing.com/FindAClass enter Sharon Glover.
- Health and Social Wellness Outreach, The Table, Market Square, Tuesday, noon–1:30 p.m. Blood pressure and glucose checks; help with Medicare and Medicaid questions; general health and wellness advice; and help to use AccessMeCare. Amy Wilmerton will be in the COPE tent discussing heat stroke.
- Bastille Day celebration, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St., Thursday, 6–9 p.m. Live music by Whiskey Django Foxtrot; French food and beverages are available for purchase. Free. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Sister City Association. fredericksburgfrejus.com.
- Virtual author talks: David Allen, author of “Getting Things Done—The Art of Stress Free Productivity,” Thursday, noon–1 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.
- Welcome to Colonial Beach meet up, Colonial Beach Museum, 128 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach, Friday, 6 p.m. Learn about the area while meeting neighbors. Hosted by the Colonial Beach Community Foundation. cbcommunityfoundation.org.
- Micro and Macronutrients, 320 Emancipation Highway, July 20, noon–1 p.m. Learn the difference between micro and macronutrients and how they impact your life. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- History Trivia, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., July 21, 6 p.m. Celebrity quizmaster is M.C. Morris. Cash bar. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
- Lecture and book signing:
- “Faces of Union Soldiers at Fredericksburg,” Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., July 23, 7–8:30 p.m. Authors Joseph Stahl and Matthew Borders will present their book, copies will be available for purchase and signing. Lecture and book signing are free. For a donation of $10 or more, attend an exclusive tour of the Mary Washington House at 6 p.m. focusing on the Civil War era. Due to limited seating, advance registration is required. 540/373-1569; or MWHouse@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.
- “Paint with Me” class, Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602 Lafayette Blvd., July 30, 4:30–5:30 p.m. Children 5 and older paint a picture of their own pet or adoptable dog with a parent/guardian. Sign up by sending a photo of the child’s pet to events@olddominionhumanesociety.org. or indicate if the child will paint one of ODHS’s adoptable dogs. $50 fee required by July 23 via Venmo or at the facility during adoption events. Proceeds benefit ODHS. olddominionhumanesociety.org.
People are also reading…
MEETINGS
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, room 201, 308 Hanover St., first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meetings also held online. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane, July 27, 6 p.m. Musical performance and talk about Civil War music by Geoff White. Free. Bring a chair, water will be available. cwrtf.org.