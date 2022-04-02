Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Bag bee, 320 Emancipation Highway, today, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers turn T-shirts into shopping bags. Bring scissors and clean, new or gently used T-shirts, adult sizes. Shirts will also be provided. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Book signing: “She Speaks Stories: Finding Hope, Help and Healing in a Hard World,” Porter Branch Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Monday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. With author Katie Hawkins.
- Washington Heritage Museums Speaker Series: Samuel Wilson, Founding Minister of the Presbyterian Church and Resident of the Mary Washington House, Central Rappahannock Regional Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St., Thursday, 10 a.m. With John Copley. 540/373-5630; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- Centennial Block Party, Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Archaeologists, curators, historians and other experts discuss the history of Kenmore, the Lewis (and Washington) family and the enslaved people who lived at Kenmore. Plus lawn games, crafts, story-time in the garden and mansion tours. $5, and free for ages 17 and younger. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.
- Stream and Trail Cleanup, Alum Spring Park, Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteer litter cleanup at Alum Spring Park and the Virginia Central Railway Trail. All cleanup materials provided. Wear comfy shoes and dress for the weather. Preregistration is required. riverfriends.org/event/stream-and-trail-cleanup.
- Health and Social Wellness Outreach, The Table, Market Square, April 12, noon to 2 p.m. Free flu shots, first-come, first served; blood pressure and glucose checks; help with Medicare and Medicaid questions; general health and wellness advice; and help to use AccessMeCare.
- Book signing: “She Speaks Stories: Finding Hope, Help and Healing in a Hard World,” Barnes & Noble, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway, April 16, 10 a.m. With author Katie Hawkins.
MEETINGS
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.