Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- "Chatham Rises: Wealth, Position, Obligation and Torment," Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St., Thursday, 10 a.m. John Hennessy looks at Chatham's early decades under the Fitzhughs' ownership. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- Germanna Community College Fredericksburg area campus tour, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, Thursday, noon. Report to V. Earl Dickinson Building and check in at front of lobby. Free. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.
- Holiday Open House at the Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St., Friday, 5:30–8 p.m. Seasonal treats and beverages, live vignettes of tavern life and period music. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- Deck the Halls with Jan Williams, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Saturday, 10 a.m. Jan Williams demonstrates how to craft beautiful holiday arrangements from local evergreens and flora. Refreshments are served; attendees are entered to win decorations created during presentation. Advance registration required. Email lcrawfor@umw.edu or call 540/654-2111 for more information.
- Wreath making, Loriella Park, 10910 Leavells Road, Saturday, 10 a.m. and noon. $20–$25. Fundraiser for Courtland FFA. docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScVyztvQBaUxVPzAzu83yu5miNnDEfFDDVOn9ObLJk43VtdYw/viewform.
- Mary Washington House Holiday Open House, 1200 Charles St., Dec. 4, noon–7 p.m. Tours with hot cider and Mary Washington's famous gingerbread. Free. 540/373-1569; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Dec. 4, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into reusable tote bags. Bring scissors. T-shirts provided or bring gently used, size S, M or L. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Homeownership education classes, C& F Mortgage Corporation, 2050 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd., Dec. 5. Free. Offered by Faith Housing Coalition. Register at virginiahousing.com/freeclass.
- GCC Barbara J. Fried Center tour, 124 Old Potomac Church Road, Stafford, Dec. 8, noon. Check in at front lobby - Room 115. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.
- Holiday Open House, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Dec. 9, 5 p.m. Annual free open house features James and Elizabeth Monroe, seasonal music played on the harp and the Monroe family’s Astor pianoforte, and a reception with holiday beverages and treats. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
- “I am certain this war will set us free”: Transforming a War for Reunion into a War for Freedom, Fredericksburg branch library, 1201 Caroline St., Dec. 9, 7–8:30 p.m. Guest speaker Mali Lucas–Green. Free. Enter through the doors by the back parking lot. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.
- Fredericksburg Candlelight Tour, Historic College Heights neighborhood, Dec. 9, 1–4 p.m., Dec. 10, 10 a.m.–1p.m. or 1–5 p.m., Dec. 11, 10 a.m.–1p.m. or 1–4 p.m. Home tour $35. Self-guided walking tour is free. 540/371-4504; hffi.org/holiday-candlelight-tour.
- GCC FredCAT tour, 1325 Central Park Blvd., Dec. 10, 10 a.m. Site for apprenticeship and skilled trades programs including electrical, heavy equipment operator, HVAC and plumbing. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.
- "Bloody Work Must Ensue": the Road to Fredericksburg, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane, Dec. 10, 10–10:45 a.m. Free. Bring a chair or blanket. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.
- Thunder and Fire: Fredericksburg Artillery at Bernard's Cabins, meet at Bernard’s Cabins Trail along Lee Drive, Fredericksburg Battlefield, Dec. 10, 2–3:30 p.m. Walk to the Bernard’s Cabins clearing and back, total 1.8 miles. Free. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.
- “Men Lie on the Floors as Close as they Can be Stowed”: Medical Care at Chatham Following the Battle, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane, Dec. 10 and 11, 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Free. In the case of inclement weather, this program will move inside Chatham. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.
MEETINGS
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Thursday of every month, 7 p.m.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursdays, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.