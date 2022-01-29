Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Jimmy Carter, online, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Jonathan Alter, author of “His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life.” Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Living with diabetes or pre-diabetes workshop, Zoom, Wednesdays through March 9, 10 a.m. to noon. Free program covers healthy meal planning, preventing complications, healthy glucose levels, better sleep, importance of physical activity and foot care. Pre-registration required. 703/324-7721; or tinyurl.com/DSMP123.
- Chronic Disease Self-Management Program, Zoom, Wednesdays through March 9, 2–4:30 p.m. Free workshop for persons with any chronic condition. Interactive discussions include managing symptoms, working with your healthcare team, setting weekly goals, effective problem-solving, nutrition and exercise. Pre-registration required by Friday. 434/817-5268; dharris@jabacares.org.
- Blood drive, Embrey Mill Knight Meeting House, 402 Coneflower Lane, Stafford, Wednesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Register online at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767. Bring a photo ID and wear a face mask.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Mother Teresa, online, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Ines A. Murzaku, author of “Mother Teresa: Saint of the Peripheries.” Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Invasive plant removal, Friends of the Rappahannock 3219 Fall Hill Ave., Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Dress for the weather and bring a water bottle. Work gloves and tools are provided. riverfriends.org.
- Ground Hog Supper, Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, Stevensburg, Saturday, 5–7 p.m. Menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, maple syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce, coffee, and milk or orange juice. Adults are $10, children 5–12 years old are $7, and children under 5 years of age eat free. stevensburgbaptist.org.
- Prosper Community: Setting Goals, online, Feb. 7, 7–7:30 p.m. Free financial workshop. Register by email to mfowler@rappahannockunitedway.org.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Pioneer Female Aviators, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Keith O’Brien, author of “Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds and Made Aviation History.” Free. Confirm location at 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Zoom, Feb. 9, 7 p.m. Trip Wiggins presents “Beginning Welsh Genealogical Research” to successfully navigate official records of the British Isles. Free. Register at vafrgs.org.