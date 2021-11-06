Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Black history walking tour, meet at public parking lot at 901 Sophia St., today, 2–4 p.m. Emphasizes Black military history in honor of Veterans Day, includes a sit-down break. $8–$10. Registration required, spaces limited. 540/371-4504; hffi.org/events.
- Blood drive, today, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; or Fitness 1440, 570 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Suite 107, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, Wednesday, 1–7 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Creating Change: Perspectives of Women in Tribal Leadership, Facebook Live, Wednesday, 6 p.m. Chief Anne Richardson of the Rappahannock Tribe and Chief Glenna J. Wallace of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe highlight their perspective of holding positions of power as women within their respective tribes. Hosted by the James Farmer Multicultural Center and the James Monroe Museum. facebook.com/James-Monroe-Museum-and-Memorial-Library-177543148635.
- Thursdays at the Museum of American History, 506 Main St., Port Royal, Thursday, 1–4 p.m. Free, but donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.
- Blood drive, Ferry Farm Baptist Church, 1 Westmoreland Drive, Stafford, Thursday, 1–7 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Germanna Community Conversations: Margot Lee Shetterly, Zoom, Thursday, 7 p.m. Free. Register at germanna.edu/conversations.
- Veterans Day walking procession and ceremony, Thursday. Route proceeds along Washington Avenue from Mary Ball to George Street, at 10 a.m. Ceremony at the Fredericksburg Fallen Heroes Memorial begins at 10:45 a.m. Free. Rain or shine. 540/372-1086; fxbgparks.com.
- Four old Fredericksburg veterans walking tour, meet in the commuter parking lot at the corner of Caroline and Frederick streets, Thursday, 1:30 p.m. Approximately 75-minute walking tour of houses and stories of some of the city’s historic veterans of Lower Caroline Street. $7; $4 for FAM members and children. Hosted by Fredericksburg Area Museum and Hallowed Ground Tours. 540/809-3918.
- Veterans Day 5K and 1-mile fun run, King George High, 10100 Foxes Way, Thursday, 8:30 a.m. $10–$20. Sponsored by King George High DECA. Proceeds benefit Some Gave All Foundation. Register at runsignup.com/Race/VA/KingGeorge/VeteransDay5KMileFunRun. 540/775-3535 ext 1225.
- Veterans Claims Clinic, American Legion Post 55, 461 Woodford St., Thursday, 2–6 p.m. Accredited American Legion service officers will provide expert assistance, free of charge, to veterans and their families with a VA claim or benefit related questions.
- Veterans Day event and luncheon, Fredericksburg Area Campus, 1000 Germanna Point Drive, Workforce Building, Room 105 A&B, Thursday, 2 p.m. Guest speaker Ted Anderson will speak about his military service and honor those who have served in the defense of our nation. Free. RSVP to attend at germanna.edu/conversations; or join via Zoom.
- ”Coffee-time Sip & Paint” class, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Friday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Learn to print your own gift tags, cards and wrapping paper. $35, plus $5–$10 material fee. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit, 3515 Plank Road, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mobile museum features interactive exhibits, short films and shared stories. Sponsored by Mission BBQ and Washington–Lewis Chapter, NSDAR.
- Beginner Blacksmithing, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. $120. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- Author talk and book signing, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Saturday, 8–10 p.m. $40. Sam Baltrusis presents his new book, “Ghosts of the American Revolution,” and leads a demonstration of a paranormal investigation. Autographed copy of the book is included. Limited to 10 people. mary-washington-house.square.site.
- Belmont Art and Craft Fair, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local artisans and crafters, music, raffle prizes. Wine tasting 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. Food available for purchase. Proceeds support club’s college scholarship. belmontcraftfair@hotmail.com
- FOP 15 Auxiliary Fall Vendor and Craft Fair, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15, 3700 Fallwood Lane, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. lodge15auxiliary@gmail.com.
- Blood drive, American Legion Post No. 55, 461 Woodford St., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Suffragette Tea Party, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Nov. 14, 2 p.m. $20 per person. Limited seating. 540/672-1776; thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
Bag bee, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, Nov. 14, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers turn T-shirts into bags for co-op, farmers market and The Table at St. George’s shoppers. Bring scissors and clean, new or gently used T-shirts, adult sizes small, medium or large
- . Shirts will also be provided. fredericksburgfood.coop.
MEETINGS
- Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Zoom, Wednesday, 7–9 p.m. A panel of local genealogical archives representatives will speak. Register at vafrgs.org.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Nov. 17. Gordon Rhea discusses “The Generalship of Lee and Grant in the Overland Campaign.” Bar opens at 5:45 p.m., social: 6 p.m., dinner: 6:30 p.m., program: 7:30 p.m., questions afterward. Dinner $32, cash or check at the door. Reservations by Nov. 15 at noon to info@cwrtf.org; or 540/361-2105. Call in cancellations. cwrtf.org.