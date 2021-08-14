Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Blood drive, Monday. Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Porter Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Stafford, 1–7 p.m. Make an appointment to give at redcrossblood.org; or 1-800/RED CROSS.
- Germanna G3 Scholarships: Tuition-Free Information Session, Zoom, Monday, 10 a.m. Learn more about your opportunity to a tuition-free path to an in-demand career. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscOmorD4tHt3dzYJq1VUvwWYg-trRc8iI.
- Germanna parent information sessions, Zoom, Monday, 6 p.m. Geared to parents of prospective students. Use your student’s contact information when signing up for the session. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpQvd-2srDose2CAt_l0QG6UvVpgnbyZJA.
- Join Scouting Night—Aquia District, Stafford County elementary schools, Wednesday, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Sign up to join Cub Scouts. Aquia District serves families in Bowling Green, Dahlgren, Fredericksburg, Marine Corps Base Quantico, and Stafford, Caroline, King George and Spotsylvania counties. 267/216-5194; beascout.org.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Wednesday, 1–7 p.m. Make an appointment to give at redcrossblood.org; or 1-800/RED CROSS.
- Germanna G3 Scholarships: Tuition-Free Information Sessions, Zoom, Thursday, 6 p.m. Learn more about a tuition-free path to an in-demand career. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArd-2hqT8vGNYPSl8eLu1PDpri35FMr5E9.
- Blood drive, American Legion Post #55, 461 Woodford St., Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or 1-800/RED CROSS.
- Car wash, Dunkin’ Donuts, 3730 Plank Road, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In front of Gander RV & Outdoors. Benefits Chancellor High School Lightning Regiment Marching Band.
- Summer Walking Tours with the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation: Women’s Suffrage: 101 Years Later, Saturday, 10 a.m. Learn about early suffrage efforts in Virginia and Fredericksburg and the local people who helped it happen. $7–$10. Tours will cover about one mile, last 1.5-2 hours and include a short break to drink water in air-conditioning. Departure locations will be listed in confirmation email. To register email hffi.org/events.
- Blood drive, Fredericksburg Moose Family Center, 11917 Cherry Road, Aug. 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or 1-800/RED CROSS.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make an appointment to give at redcrossblood.org; or 1-800/RED CROSS.
- Germanna G3 Scholarships: Tuition-Free Information Session, Zoom, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. Learn more about your opportunity to a tuition-free path to an in-demand career. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscOmorD4tHt3dzYJq1VUvwWYg-trRc8iI.
- Germanna parent information sessions, Zoom, Aug. 23, 6 p.m. Geared to parents of prospective students. Use your student’s contact information when signing up for the session. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpQvd-2srDose2CAt_l0QG6UvVpgnbyZJA.
- Fall Vegetable Production, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, Aug. 24, 6–7 p.m. Pam Dawling will share how to optimize fall production by choosing a suitable combination of warm weather vegetable crops, cool weather crops and cold-hardy crops. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Blood drive, Aug. 24. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1399 Courthouse Road, Stafford, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Fredericksburg Presbyterian Church, 810 Princess Anne St., 1–7 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or 1-800/RED CROSS.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Aug. 25, 1–7 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or 1-800/RED CROSS.
- Blood drive, Aug. 26. Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Blvd., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; American Legion #247, 11420 James Madison Highway, Remington, noon to 5 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or 1-800/RED CROSS.
- Germanna adult learner information sessions, Zoom, Aug. 26, 6 p.m. Learn about opportunities from academic programs to career and professional training. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIsdu-orDIjE9frUmJuubZLNOPukRm3qyn8.
- Lunch & Learn: Eating Local at the Food Co-op, Facebook Live, Aug. 27, noon to 1 p.m. The value of supporting local farms and producers. Hosted by Central Rappahannock Regional Library. No Facebook account needed. facebook.com/crrlnews.
- YMCA Golf Series: Ron Rosner Golf Tournament, Lee’s Hill Golf Club, Aug. 27. $100–$440. Discounts for playing multiple tournaments. Supports the Rappahannock Area YMCA. hfamily-ymca.org/programs/adult-sports/golfseries.
- Beginner’s square dance session, LOW Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove, Aug. 27, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Learn a few easy steps. No dancing skills or special clothes required. Free. Hosted by Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club.
- Blood drive, Warrenton Community Center, 430 East Shirley Ave., Warrenton, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or 1-800/RED CROSS.
- Book sale, Friends of the Library Center and Bookshop, 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 150, Aug. 27–31. Friday, 5–8 p.m., preview for members of the Friends of the Library, join at the door. All customers receive a free item valued at $10 or less. Saturday and Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All items half price. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All items in the main bookshop half price; all items in the back room and warehouse priced at $1/bag. Proceeds benefit the CRRL. Membership in the Friends starts at $10. crrlfriends.org.
- Grand reopening and bingo, Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602 Lafayette Blvd., Aug. 28, 5–7 p.m. Bingo cards are $8 per pack or $25 for five packs; 50/50 raffle. Grand reopening celebration, including tours of facilities, meet-and-greet with the dogs and adoption is noon to 4 p.m. Proceeds support rescue, rehab and education. olddominionhumanesociety.org.
MEETINGS
- Master Gardener general membership, Zoom, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Beth Daly speaks on the Widewater State Park native plant garden and reasons to visit. Free. Registration link for the lecture will be posted at mgacra.org/august.html; and facebook.com/MGACRA.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.