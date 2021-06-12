Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Delicious Gluten-free Baking, Zoom, Monday, 6–7 p.m. Kathy Craddock of Kickshaws bakery demonstrates how she makes totally gluten-free products. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.
- G3: In-Demand Degrees Information Session, Zoom, Monday, 10 a.m. Your tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. No cost to you. Prepare for a rewarding career through flexible, shorter-term training options. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscOmorD4tHt3dzYJq1VUvwWYg-trRc8iI
- Guided walking tour of the Menokin Landscape, Menokin, Monday, June 21 or 28, 9:30–11:30 a.m. Three dates with limited spaces are available. $25. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/rill; or email minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Parenting Check-Ins, Zoom, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. “Not a Choice for Me: Talking with Kids about Substances.” Free. Family activity bags will be available afterward, through scheduled contactless pickup. Offered by Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. Register online at bit.ly/RACSBParentingCheckIn. For details, email prevention@rappahannockareacsb.org.
- YMCA Golf Series: Caroline Golf Tournament, Pendleton Golf Club, Friday. $100–$440. Discounts for playing multiple tournaments. Supports the Rappahannock Area YMCA. hfamily-ymca.org/programs/adult-sports/golfseries.
CANCELED:
- Juneteenth Black and Brown Family and Farmers Market, 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Blvd., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Merchandise and food for sale, entertainment, games, prizes and kids corner. Hosted by Long Family Markets and the Stafford NAACP. facebook.com/events/209330504087281.
- Heathsville Farmers Market, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring a jazz concert sponsored by Rappahannock Concert Association. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- MGACRA 4th Tuesday Series, Zoom, June 22, 7 p.m. Gwen Pote will speak about spotted lanternfly. Free and open to the public. Link will be posted at mgacra.org/june.html, and facebook.com/MGACRA.
- Virtual REVIVE! opioid overdose and naloxone education training, Zoom, June 22, 12:30 p.m. Free 60-minute virtual class, presented by a qualified instructor from the Rappahannock Area Community Services, Prevention Services team. Free Narcan and REVIVE! kit distribution times announced during trainings. For more information, contact Sherry Norton–Williams at 540/374-3337, ext. 7533; or snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org. Register at bit.ly/6-22-2021.
- G3: In-Demand Degrees Information Session, Zoom, June 24, 6 p.m. Your tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. No cost to you. Prepare for a rewarding career through flexible, shorter-term training options. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArd-2hqT8vGNYPSl8eLu1PDpri35FMr5E9
- Bees in the Colonies, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., June 26, 5–6 p.m. Beekeeper Mark Geslock will share his experiences as a beekeeper and about the honey he produces. $10–$12. Limit of 15 attendees. Reserve your seat by June 24. 540/373-1569; 540/373-5630; or washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar.
- Beginning Woodturning one-day workshop, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, June 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Taught by the Tavern Woodworkers Guild, class costs $80. Additional $5 to $25 materials fee payable directly to instructor. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- Volunteer open house, Sargeant Museum of Louisa County History, 214 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa, June 26, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Volunteer opportunities available with the Louisa County Historical Society. The museum and the Heritage Farm buildings will be open to the public. Drinks and dessert will be provided. 540/967-5975; volunteer@louisahistory.org.
- Explore the Magic of Our Trails, Zoom, June 28, 7–8 p.m. Kevin Brown shares his favorite places to walk in our community. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.
- Self-Help Housing by Habitat for Humanity of Caroline County, Zoom, June 29, 4 p.m. Speaker is Daronte Rollins, MSW. Presented by Central Virginia Housing Coalition. Please register in advance by contacting Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943, ext. 226#; sglover@centralvahousing.org.
MEETINGS
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane, Wednesday, 6 p.m. Geoff White will speak on and play Civil War music on the upper terrace. Bring a chair. cwrtf.org.
- MGACRA General Membership, Zoom, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Adam Downing, VCE agent (Madison County), will speak about trees. Free and open to the public. Link posted at mgacra.org/june.html, and facebook.com/MGACRA/.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.