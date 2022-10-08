Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS

Virtual Round Table, online, Tuesday, 11 a.m.–noon. Boundaries for Leaders with Fallon Jordan. Hosted by Barbara Gustavson. Register at discovernextstep.com/events.

Health and Social Wellness Outreach at The Table, Market Square, Tuesday, noon–1:30 p.m. Zoe Freedom Center will discuss alcohol, drugs, opioid addiction and give Narcan training as part of the COPE Health Education Series. Help with Medicare and Medicaid questions; learn how to use AccessMeCare.

October Gardening: Indoors and Out, 320 Emancipation Highway, Tuesday, 6–7 p.m. Jonathan Stevens discusses winter gardens and favorite house plants. Bring problem house plants (if infected, bring them wrapped in a plastic bag). fredericksburgfood.coop.

Northern Neck Master Naturalist Basic Training information sessions, The Regional Center, 457 Main St., Warsaw, Tuesday, 10 a.m. Learn more about the course schedule, curriculum and NNMN activities. Zoom sessions are Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m. and Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. Email NNMN.basictrainingcourse@gmail.com for link. No registration necessary to attend in person.

Virtual author talks: Dr. Aziz Gazipura, author of “Not Nice — Stop People Pleasing, Staying Silent, & Feeling Guilty,” Thursday, 4–5 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.

Dahlgren Downtown, The Inn at Old Silk Mill, 1707 Princess Ann St., Friday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Historical and technology displays, range boat, STEM activities, food truck and music. 540/653-8152; nswcdd.Info@navy.mil.

Chancellor Ruritan Club yard sale, 5994 Plank Road, Friday, 7 a.m.–4 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m.–noon. Free admission. Proceeds support scholarship program.

Spotsylvania American Legion Riders Chapter 320 annual motorcycle show, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Bike show, raffles and vendors. Proceeds benefit local veterans, military and their families. spotsylvaniapost320.org.

Beer and Bingo for the Blind, Maltese Brewing Company, 11047 Pearson Drive, Saturday, 1–5 p.m. The event features 10 bingo games with prizes, raffle prizes, free salty snacks, and free extra bingo cards with donations of new pairs of socks to be donated to the homeless. Hosted by Spotsylvania Lions Club to benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind. For more information, contact Lion Elixia Ross at slandemross@gmail.com, or Lion Kathy Heil at kathythequeen@hotmail.com.

Community Day of Remembrance and Reflection at Chatham, 120 Chatham Lane, Saturday, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Live music, demonstrations from craftspeople, children’s activities, plein air artists at work, scheduled greenhouse and garden tours, living history presentations, and interpretive presentations by NPS personnel. Free. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news/a-community-day-of-remembrance-and-reflection-at-chatham.htm.

Historical funeral procession, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Saturday, 10:45 a.m. The historical funeral procession of Capt. Griffin Foushee, a veteran of the War of 1812 and an owner of the tavern during the mid-1800s, will include an antique horse-drawn hearse, an 1812 color guard, bagpipes, drum and fife, riderless horse, eulogy, brief prayer and costumed mourners. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

Prosper Students fall workshops, online, Oct. 17–21, 7–8 p.m. Financial education program for junior and senior high school students. Topics include Job Interviewing Basics 101, Credit Essentials 101, Smart Savings 101, Budgeting 101, and Buying a Vehicle / Renting an Apartment 101. Free. rappahannockunitedway.org.

Cocktails for a Cause, The Heist, 102 N. Main St., Bowling Green, Oct 18, 5:30–9 p.m. $75 includes four bourbon tastings, a drink and hors d’oeuvres. Benefits Caroline Family YMCA. Must be age 21 or older to attend. family-ymca.org/cocktailsforacause.

Dahlgren Heritage Museum Speaker Series: Lt. Col. Jonathan Smith, The Estate at White Hall Vineyard stables, 3668 White Hall Road, King George, Oct. 19, 5 p.m. U.S. Space Force at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Reception at 4:40 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. dahlgrenmuseum.org; 540/846-3382.

Welcome to Colonial Beach Meet Up, CoBE Workspace, 106 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach, Oct. 20, 6 p.m. Learn about the area while meeting neighbors. Speaker is Police Chief Deaver. Hosted by the Colonial Beach Community Foundation. cbcommunityfoundation.org.

GCC Barbara J. Fried Center tour, 124 Old Potomac Church Road, Stafford, Oct. 20, noon. Check in at front lobby — Room 115. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.

Germanna Community Conversation: Michele Norris: How do we talk about our differences? online, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. Norris breaks down commonly held beliefs and attitudes on race through important dialogue on current events and social issues. germanna.edu/conversations.

Harvest Celebration, 320 Emancipation Highway, Oct. 22, 3–7 p.m. Enjoy seasonal local foods and meet local farmers and producers. Proceeds will support the Food for All program which reduces the cost of groceries for SNAP/EBT shoppers. $20 per person. Purchase tickets at the co-op or on Eventbrite. fredericksburgfood.coop.

GCC FredCAT tour, 1325 Central Park Blvd., Oct. 22, 10 a.m. Site for apprenticeship and skilled trades programs including electrical, heavy equipment operator, HVAC and plumbing. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.

Dahlgren Base History Tour, Dahlgren Heritage Museum, 3540 James Madison Parkway, King George, Oct. 22, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Bus tour of Naval Support Facility Dahlgren followed by a guided tour of the museum. Free. eventbrite.com/e/dahlgren-base-history-tour-tickets-410023069037.

FXBG 4 Ukraine Art Auction and Reception, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Oct. 23, 2–5 p.m. Reception and final bidding. $50. Artwork can be viewed and bids can be made from Oct. 16 through 4 p.m. on Oct. 23 at fxbg4ukraine.org.

MEETINGS

Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Zoom, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Trip Wiggins presents “Recognizing County Boundary Changes.” Register at vafrge.org.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Friday, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, Saturdays. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.