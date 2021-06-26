Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- ARRL Field Day, Curtis Memorial Park, 18 Fairway Drive, Stafford, through today, 3 p.m. National amateur radio exercise hosted by Rappahannock Valley Amateur Radio Club and Stafford Amateur Radio Association. arrl.org/fieldday.
- Explore the Magic of Our Trails, Zoom, Monday, 7–8 p.m. Kevin Brown shares his favorite places to walk in our community. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.
- Guided tour of Menokin, Monday, 9:30–11:30 a.m. With Alice French. Advanced registration and payment of $25 is required. Discounts available. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/rill or email minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- “Declared: Racism is a Public Health Crisis,” Zoom, Monday, 7 p.m. Panel will focus on African American men, male teenagers and all Black women. Free but attendees must register at tinyurl.com/RacismMentalHealth. Hosted by Stafford NAACP.
- Self-Help Housing by Habitat for Humanity of Caroline County, Zoom, Tuesday, 4 p.m. Speaker is Daronte Rollins, MSW. Presented by Central Virginia Housing Coalition. Register in advance by contacting Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943, ext. 226#; sglover@centralvahousing.org
- ”Mourning Mania: The Tombs of George Washington and James Monroe,” Facebook Live, Thursday, 6 p.m. With Matthew Costello, senior historian for the White House Historical Association. Sponsored by the James Monroe Museum. 540/654-1043.
- Her Drive, Fredericksburg Farmers Market, Hurkamp Park, Prince Edward and William streets, Saturday. Donate menstrual care and hygiene products, new and gently used bras, or monetary contributions for people in need. herdrive.org.
- Clean up, Spotsy Dog Park, Saturday, 9 a.m. Volunteers needed. Bring rakes and shovels.
- History of Our Homes walking tour: Washington Avenue, Saturday, 10 a.m. A guide from Hallowed Ground Tours will lead a 90-minute walking tour of the Washington Avenue neighborhood. Meet at the George Rogers Clark Memorial in the median in front of Kenmore. $8; $4 for FAM members and children. Rain date is July 5. 540/809-3918.
- Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St., July 4, 11a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Live readings by costumed interpreters. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar.
- July Fourth at Ferry Farm, George Washington’s Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway, July 4, 10 and 11 a.m., noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. House tours, archaeology, flag retirement ceremony, historic reenactors, music, living history demonstrations and theater performances, crafts, games and family-friendly activities. $5 per car, plus processing fees. Advance purchase of parking and event admission pass is strongly encouraged. No shuttles or parking at the Eagles lodge. Rain or shine. 540/370-0732, ext. 27; events@gwffoundation.org; kenmore.org/events.
- Stafford County Public Schools Mobile Kindergarten/Early Childhood Enrollment Festival, UMW Stafford Campus, 124 University Blvd., July 9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enroll in kindergarten and early childhood education programs, drop off supplies for Collect for Kids, and learn more about bus driver and attendant openings. New students will learn how to board a bus safely and how to sit in their seats. Interpreters are available in Spanish to assist families with registration.
- Stafford County Public Schools Mobile Kindergarten/Early Childhood Enrollment Festival, Widewater Elementary School , 101 Den Rich Road, July 13, 4–7 p.m. Enroll in kindergarten and early childhood education programs, drop off supplies for Collect for Kids, and learn more about bus driver and attendant openings. New students will learn how to board a bus safely and how to sit in their seats. Interpreters are available in Spanish to assist families with registration.
- Parenting Check-Ins, Zoom, July 14, 6:30 p.m. “Parenting Frustrations.” Free. Family activity bags will be available afterward, through scheduled contactless pickup. Offered by RACSB. Register online at bit.ly/RACSBParentingCheckIn. For details, email prevention@rappahannockareacsb.org.
- Using Windows 10 More Effectively, Zoom, July 15, 22 and 29, 1–3 p.m. Tips and tricks for maximizing efficiency and competency. $35. Discounts available. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/rill; or email minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Stafford County Public Schools Mobile Kindergarten/Early Childhood Enrollment Festival, Ferry Farm Elementary School, 20 Pendleton Road, July 17, 8 a.m. to noon. Enroll in kindergarten and early childhood education programs, drop off supplies for Collect for Kids, and learn more about bus driver and attendant openings. New students will learn how to board a bus safely and how to sit in their seats. Interpreters are available in Spanish to assist families with registration.
- Her Drive, Fredericksburg Farmers Market, Hurkamp Park, Prince Edward and William streets, July 17. Donate menstrual care and hygiene products, new and gently used bras, or monetary contributions for people in need. herdrive.org.
MEETINGS
- Spotsy Dog Park, Salem Church Library, Monday, 6 p.m. Planning meeting; all welcome.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.