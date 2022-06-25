Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Garden tour, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St., today, 1 and 3 p.m. Learn about the flowers and herbs in the garden, as well as their 18th-century medicinal uses. Free. Tour size is limited, register in advance. Museum tours available at standard admission prices. 540/373-3362; or HMAS@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.
- Health and Social Wellness Outreach, The Table, Market Square, Tuesday, noon–1:30 p.m. Blood pressure and glucose checks; help with Medicare and Medicaid questions; general health and wellness advice; and help to use AccessMeCare. Melody Fowler talks about financial health and money management and the United Way’s Prosper Programs.
- Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area Fourth Tuesday Program, Zoom, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Ann Little speaks about native shrub plantings around FredNats stadium. Free. Register at mgacra.org.
- Open House at Your House, Zoom, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Germanna Community College specialists answer questions. Register to attend at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrd-irrDMuGta-5D5whre0BF-zZnHhqGHb.
- Fabulous Fourth at Ferry Farm!, 268 Kings Highway, Stafford, July 4, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Colonial games, Washington House tours, living history, archaeologists and food trucks. Flag retirement ceremony at 1 p.m. $1 per person, ages 3 and up. Children 2 and under free. Parking and shuttles provided at the Eagles Lodge, 21 Cool Springs Road, and at intersection of Caroline and Charlotte streets in Fredericksburg. kenmore.org.
- Public reading of the Declaration of Independence, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St., July 4, 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Free.
- Fourth of July Story Time, Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St., July 4, 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Costumed interpreters read children’s books and face painting on the lawn behind the museum. Free. Tours available at standard admission prices.
- Virtual author talks: Alka Joshi, author of “The Henna Artist,” July 7, 9–10 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.
- Bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, July 10, 2 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into tote bags. Bring scissors. T-shirts provided or bring gently used, size S, M or L. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- First-time homebuyer class, C & F Mortgage Corporation, 1320 Central Park Blvd., Suite 201, July 11, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Home buying process from start to finish and responsibilities of homeownership. Free. Presented by Sharon Glover, Faith Housing Coalition. Registration required at VirginiaHousing.com/FindAClass enter Sharon Glover.
MEETINGS
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, room 201, 308 Hanover St., first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meetings also held online. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.