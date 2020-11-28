Community calendar

CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Merry Trees exhibit, Fredericksburg Area Museum, Dec. 1–31. Christmas trees decorated by Hugh Mercer Elementary School students. $5; FAM members and children under the age of 10 are free. Timed-entry tickets available online. famva.org.
- 50th annual Candlelight Tour, Dec. 1–31. Tour of outside decorations and architecture. Maps, audio clips, photographs and property summaries available on mobile app. $17–$20. Sponsored by Historic Fredericksburg Foundation. hffi.org/holiday-candlelight-tour.
- “Re-imagining Our Green Holidays,” virtual, Dec. 2, 6–7 p.m. Green gifts and celebrating together while apart. Bring your ideas to share. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- “Healthy Comfort Food for the Holidays,” virtual, Dec. 9, 6–7 p.m. Fresh take on familiar holiday foods. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- “Walking in a Winter WILDLand,” Dec. 11, 6 p.m. Virtual conservation film festival and musical performances. Free, but donations appreciated. Presented by Wild Virginia. wildvirginia.org.
- Gingerbread House contest and exhibit: “Fairy Tales,” George Washington’s Ferry Farm, Dec. 11–12 and 18–19, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. $3–$6 exhibit only; children 5 and younger are free. House tours, $6–$12, require advance purchase. Weather permitting. ferryfarm.org.
- “Oyster Shellabration,” Dec. 12, 5 p.m. Virtual Rappahannock oyster tasting includes raw oysters, shucking knife, toppings, recipe cards and access to virtual tasting experience. $40–$100. Pick up midday in Fredericksburg, Sperryville or Warrenton. Deadline to purchase oysters is Dec. 10. Proceeds support Friends of the Rappahannock. riverfriends.org/lets-shellabrate.
- Wee Christmas Workshop, Zoom, Dec. 12, 10:30 a.m. Participants will create a holiday themed “room box” using materials provided in kits. $20. Participant will need to supply glue. Presented by Historic Kenmore. 540/370-0732 x27; events@gwffoundation.org.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- The Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Zoom, Dec. 16, 6 p.m. Bob Epp will discuss Civil War genealogy. Free. To receive the Zoom link, email cwrtf@cwrtf.org by Dec. 14.
