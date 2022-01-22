Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Blood drive, Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, 810 Princess Anne St., Tuesday, 1–7 p.m. redcrossblood.org; 800/RED-CROSS.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Charlie Chaplin, online, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Stephen Farnsworth. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Vincent van Gogh, online, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Marjorie Och. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Winter Tree Identification Hike, Oakley Forest WMA, 10143 County Road 612, Spotsylvania Courthouse, Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn how to identify trees during the winter months. Registration required. riverfriends.org/events.
- Seed Swap, Rowser Building, 1739 Richmond Highway, Stafford, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Swap seeds, plants, cuttings, garden-related tools, flowerpots, garden books and magazines and cookbooks that you no longer need for what you do need. Presentations at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Representatives from gardening and outdoor organizations will share information. Visit mgacra.org/seed-swap-event.html for updated COVID information and seed swap details. Free. Face masks required.
- Puppy yoga, Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602 Lafayette Blvd., Saturday, 7 p.m. Hour-long, beginner friendly session taught by Cynthia Ackerman. $20 for adults, $10 for children. To reserve a spot, Venmo OldDominionHumaneSociety@gmail.com. olddominionhumanesociety.org.
- Operation CARE: Uniforms, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Patriot Highway, Triangle, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will learn how to conserve and care for items in their home collection. Participants are encouraged to bring their uniforms, as materials and storage boxes will be provided. Reservations are required. Supplies are limited to 15 uniform conservation kits, and two people per kit. Reserve your space at laura.hockensmith@usmcu.edu.
- Belle Isle Birding Hike, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster, Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Brent Hunsinger and Andrew Dolby lead a winter bird hike. $5 parking fee is required. Meet in the visitor center parking lot. Be prepared to hike several miles through muddy and wet ground. Binoculars are highly recommended. Register at riverfriends.org.
- Richmond County Litter Clean Up, Calvary United Methodist Church, 7647 History Land Highway, Warsaw, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. Litter pickers, gloves, high-visibility vests, and garbage bags will be provided. Please come dressed for the weather and bring water. Register at riverfriends.org.
- Living with diabetes or pre-diabetes, Zoom, Wednesdays, Feb. 2–March 9, 10 a.m. to noon. Free program covers healthy meal planning, preventing complications, healthy glucose levels, better sleep, importance of physical activity and foot care. Pre-registration required. 703/324-7721; or tinyurl.com/DSMP123.
- Chronic Disease Self-Management Program, Zoom, Wednesdays, Feb. 2–March 9, 2–4:30 p.m. Free workshop for persons with any chronic condition. Interactive discussions include managing symptoms, working with your healthcare team, setting weekly goals, effective problem-solving, nutrition and exercise. Pre-registration required by Friday. 434/817-5268; dharris@jabacares.org.
- Invasive plant removal, Friends of the Rappahannock, 3219 Fall Hill Ave., Feb. 5, 9 a.m. to noon. Dress for the weather and bring a water bottle. Work gloves and tools are provided. riverfriends.org.
- Ground Hog Supper, Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, Stevensburg, Feb. 5, 5–7 p.m. Menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, maple syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce, coffee, and milk or orange juice. Adults are $10, children 5–12 years old are $7, and children under 5 years old eat free. stevensburgbaptist.org.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.